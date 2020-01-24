Quentin Tarantino says ‘original movies’ are in a ‘war’ with superhero and Star Wars franchises

Quentin Tarantino declared that a ‘war’ played out between ‘original movies’ and mega blockbusters Star Wars and Marvel last year, voicing similar sentiments of disdain for the latter category that were shared by Martin Scorsese last year.

Tarantino, who currently has 10 Oscar nominations for his film ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’, also included franchises like James Bond and the Godzilla movies in the mega blockbuster category.

‘As far as I can see, the commercial product that is owned by the conglomerates, the projects everybody knows about and has in their DNA, whether it be the Marvel Comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond, those films never had a better year than last year,’ Tarantino explained to Deadline.

‘It would have been the year that their world domination would have been complete. But it kind of wasn’t,’ he continued. ‘A lot of original movie comment came out and demanded to be seen, and demanded to be seen at the theaters. That ended up becoming a really, really strong year.

Tarantino expressed his excitement with the wave of movies he felt further cemented their importance in the movie-watching industry.

‘I’m really proud to be nominated with the other films that just got nominated,’ he said. ‘I think when you sum up the year, it’s cinema that doesn’t fall into that blockbuster IP proof status, made its last stand this year.’

Tarantino’s comments follows remarks made by Scorsese at the end of last year as his film ‘The Irishman’ made waves.

The Oscar-winning director wrote an editorial for The New York Times last October, in which he said: ‘It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.’

Scorsese wrote that the films in the franchise lack original storytelling.

‘What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger,’ said the Oscar-winning director.

‘Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.’

Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch are just some of the actors from Marvel who have come out against the remarks.

They were joined by Marvel head Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers, who called Scorsese ‘ill-informed.’