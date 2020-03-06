Quinnen Williams is arrested ‘after attempting to board a plane with a gun’ at LaGuardia airport 

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night ‘after attempting to board a plane with a gun’, police have said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department said Williams, the team’s first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9.15pm and charged.

Police said Williams, 22, has a permit in his home state of Alabama – but not in New York – for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. He is now facing a criminal possession of a weapon charge.

He was boarding his flight when the weapon was detected according to USA Today. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded.

Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night.

Police said the matter will be handled by the Queens district attorney’s office after Williams is released.

‘We have been in contact with Quinnen Williams and are fully aware of the situation,’ read a statement from the Jets. ‘We will have no additional comment as this is a pending legal matter.’

The punishment for gun possession can be severe in New York, where even an unloaded operable firearm can warrant a felony charge.

Possession of a loaded handgun carries a minimum 3.5-year sentence.

After two impressive seasons at Alabama, Williams was the third-overall pick of last April’s draft before signing a four-year, $32.5 million contract.

He played in 13 games as a rookie, including nine starts, finishing with 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for the Jets.

The Birmingham, Alabama native was considered a top recruit out of high school by all major recruiting websites before signing with his home state Crimson Tide.

After winning a national title with Alabama in 2017, Williams received the Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior defensive lineman in 2018.