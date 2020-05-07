 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: Can you name these La Liga footballers of the past?

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

How well do you know the Spanish top flight?

This former Barcelona goalkeeper was back-up to Andoni Zubizarreta among others during the 1990s…

Vitor Baia
Ruud Hesp

Carles Busquets
Jesus Angoy

A midfielder affectionately nicknamed ‘The Tsar of Balaídos’ during his eight-year spell with Celta Vigo…

Aleksandr Mostovoi

Claude Makelele

Valeri Karpin

Haim Revivo

La Liga’s top scorer in 1995/96 with 28 goals for Real Madrid…

Predrag Mijatovic
Freddy Rincon

Dejan Petkovic
Ivan Zamorano

This World Cup winner anchored Deportivo La Coruna’s midfield as they claimed the title in 2000…

Djalminha

Flavio Conceiçao

Mauro Silva

Lionel Scaloni

This player’s clubs included Real Sociedad and Villarreal…

Darko Kovacevic
Nihat

Javier de Pedro
Xabi Alonso

Which one of these is ex-Valencia midfielder Ruben Baraja?

What’s the name of this winger, pictured lining out for Real Betis in 1998?

Marcos Assuncao
Finidi George

Denilson
Benjamin Zarandona

Pick out Milinko Pantic, who won the title with Atletico Madrid in 1996, from these four?

Played two seasons with the famous Villarreal side from 2004-06 following loan spells at Lazio, Barcelona and PSG…

Juan Roman Riquelme
Marcos Senna

Juan Pablo Sorin
Guillermo Franco

Which one of these is Nayim, who memorably scored from the halfway line to hand Real Zaragoza the 1995 Cup Winners’ Cup?

Who is this ex-Barcelona player?

Emmanuel Amunike
Giovanni

Rivaldo
Sonny Anderson

And, finally, what is the name of this former Sevilla striker?

Renato
Julio Baptista

Luis Fabiano
Diego Capel


Denis Bedoya
