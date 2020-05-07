Quiz: Can you name these La Liga footballers of the past?

This former Barcelona goalkeeper was back-up to Andoni Zubizarreta among others during the 1990s… Vitor Baia Ruud Hesp Carles Busquets Jesus Angoy

A midfielder affectionately nicknamed ‘The Tsar of Balaídos’ during his eight-year spell with Celta Vigo… Aleksandr Mostovoi Claude Makelele Valeri Karpin Haim Revivo

La Liga’s top scorer in 1995/96 with 28 goals for Real Madrid… Predrag Mijatovic Freddy Rincon Dejan Petkovic Ivan Zamorano

This World Cup winner anchored Deportivo La Coruna’s midfield as they claimed the title in 2000… Djalminha Flavio Conceiçao Mauro Silva Lionel Scaloni

This player’s clubs included Real Sociedad and Villarreal… Darko Kovacevic Nihat Javier de Pedro Xabi Alonso

Which one of these is ex-Valencia midfielder Ruben Baraja?

What’s the name of this winger, pictured lining out for Real Betis in 1998? Marcos Assuncao Finidi George Denilson Benjamin Zarandona

Pick out Milinko Pantic, who won the title with Atletico Madrid in 1996, from these four?

Played two seasons with the famous Villarreal side from 2004-06 following loan spells at Lazio, Barcelona and PSG… Juan Roman Riquelme Marcos Senna Juan Pablo Sorin Guillermo Franco

Which one of these is Nayim, who memorably scored from the halfway line to hand Real Zaragoza the 1995 Cup Winners’ Cup?

Who is this ex-Barcelona player? Emmanuel Amunike Giovanni Rivaldo Sonny Anderson