Quiz: Can you name these La Liga footballers of the past?

How well do you know the Spanish top flight?
This former Barcelona goalkeeper was back-up to Andoni Zubizarreta among others during the 1990s…
Vitor Baia
Ruud Hesp
Carles Busquets
Jesus Angoy
A midfielder affectionately nicknamed ‘The Tsar of Balaídos’ during his eight-year spell with Celta Vigo…
Aleksandr Mostovoi
Claude Makelele
Valeri Karpin
Haim Revivo
La Liga’s top scorer in 1995/96 with 28 goals for Real Madrid…
Predrag Mijatovic
Freddy Rincon
Dejan Petkovic
Ivan Zamorano
This World Cup winner anchored Deportivo La Coruna’s midfield as they claimed the title in 2000…
Djalminha
Flavio Conceiçao
Mauro Silva
Lionel Scaloni
This player’s clubs included Real Sociedad and Villarreal…
Darko Kovacevic
Nihat
Javier de Pedro
Xabi Alonso
Which one of these is ex-Valencia midfielder Ruben Baraja?
What’s the name of this winger, pictured lining out for Real Betis in 1998?
Marcos Assuncao
Finidi George
Denilson
Benjamin Zarandona
Pick out Milinko Pantic, who won the title with Atletico Madrid in 1996, from these four?
Played two seasons with the famous Villarreal side from 2004-06 following loan spells at Lazio, Barcelona and PSG…
Juan Roman Riquelme
Marcos Senna
Juan Pablo Sorin
Guillermo Franco
Which one of these is Nayim, who memorably scored from the halfway line to hand Real Zaragoza the 1995 Cup Winners’ Cup?
Who is this ex-Barcelona player?
Emmanuel Amunike
Giovanni
Rivaldo
Sonny Anderson
And, finally, what is the name of this former Sevilla striker?
Renato
Julio Baptista
Luis Fabiano
Diego Capel
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Raul
The Spanish legend won six league titles and three Champions League during 16 years at Real Madrid.
You scored out of !
Rivaldo
A top player for Barcelona in the late ’90s and early ’00s.
You scored out of !
Denilson
Signed by Real Betis for a world-record fee in 1998, but flattered to deceive with his stepovers.
You scored out of !
Julien Faubert
The Frenchman made a bizarre loan move to Real Madrid from West Ham in 2009.
