Quiz fans surprised as EastEnders’ Alice Branning appears – looking very different

Quiz viewers were stunned as they saw EastEnders’ Alice Branning, aka Jasmyn Banks, on the first episode of the new ITV series last night, as she played TV worker Nicola Howson

Derek Branning’s daughter Alice was known for her blunt fringe during her year on the soap back in 2012.

She exited the soap after she was arrested for the murder Michael Moon – a crime she did not commit.

However, since she left her role, Jasmyn underwent a major transformation and ditched her straight hair for permed curls, and also got rid of her fringe.

Jasmyn appeared on hit series Quiz last night as TV show worker Nicola Howson, and was spotted in planning meetings alongside the big TV bosses.

Fans immediately rushed to social media to point out that the EastEnders actress was back on the small screen as they spotted her in the office scenes.

One fan posted: “ALICE BRANNING.”

Another added: “Couldn’t place the PR agent – thanks to @matth_campbell its Alice Branning from EastEnders (currently in jail somewhere maybe?).”

A third chipped in: “Remembering the time we met Alice Branning at Mighty Hoopla.”

Jasmym starred alongside Michael Sheen, Matthew Mcfadyen and Sian Clifford for the ITV show, which focuses around Major Charles Ingram.

He managed to bag a million pounds on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, but was later accused of cheating by putting a person in the audience who cough whenever host Chris Tarrant said the right answer.

Charles and his wife Diana were sentenced to 18 months in prison with a suspended sentence, and were given hefty fines.

Fans were stunned by Michael Sheen’s portrayal of Tarrant, as the actor revealed he watched hundreds of episodes to nail his mannerisms.

The series continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.