Quiz: How long do these Irish drives take?

Staycationers might have an advantage with this quiz.
THIS EVENING’S QUIZ is all about drives.
Driving around Ireland can be a lovely experience, but do you know how long these drives would take?
All travel times are taken at midday on a Monday based on Google Maps timings.
Best of luck.
Right. I’m in the centre of Athlone and I’m headed to Westport. How long would the drive be approximately?
1 hr
1hr 30 mins
2 hrs
3 hrs
I’m in Eyre Square in Galway, and going to Dublin Airport. How long is the drive?
You could do that in just over 2hrs
About 3 hrs
3 hrs 30 mins
4 hrs
I’m in Cashel and I’m heading to Tramore for the weekend. How long is the drive?
30 mins
1 hr 20 mins
2 hrs 15 mins
3 hrs
I’m in the centre of Dundalk and heading to Newry. How long will it take me?
30 mins
1 hr 15 mins
1 hr 45 mins
2 hrs 10 mins
Going for a spin from the centre of Ennis to St John’s Castle in Limerick city. How long should that take?
15 mins
40 mins
1 hr 30 mins
2 hrs
I’m on North Main Street in Cork city, and heading out to Baltimore in west Cork. How long will it take?
30 mins
45 mins
1 hr 15 mins
1 hr 40 mins
This will be a long one. I’m in Tralee but need to get to Bundoran. How long will it take – depending on traffic?
3 hrs – 3 hrs 30 mins
4 hrs 30 mins – 5 hrs
6 hrs – 7 hrs
7 hrs 30 mins – 8 hrs
I’m in Sligo Town and going to Letterkenny. How long will this take?
1 hr
1 hr 40 mins
2 hr 20 mins
3 hrs
Another long drive. I’m in Derry and need to go to Wexford town. It’ll take…?
4 hr 40 mins
5 hrs 30 mins
6 hrs
6 hrs 45 mins
Last one now. How long is the journey from Mullingar to Kilkenny?
1 hr
1 hr 30 mins
1 hr 50 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, well done
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
