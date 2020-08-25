Quiz: How long do these Irish drives take?

THIS EVENING’S QUIZ is all about drives.

Driving around Ireland can be a lovely experience, but do you know how long these drives would take?

All travel times are taken at midday on a Monday based on Google Maps timings.

Best of luck.

Right. I’m in the centre of Athlone and I’m headed to Westport. How long would the drive be approximately? Shutterstock 1 hr 1hr 30 mins 2 hrs 3 hrs I’m in Eyre Square in Galway, and going to Dublin Airport. How long is the drive? abd/Shutterstock You could do that in just over 2hrs About 3 hrs 3 hrs 30 mins 4 hrs I’m in Cashel and I’m heading to Tramore for the weekend. How long is the drive? Tomasz Ochocki/Shutterstock 30 mins 1 hr 20 mins 2 hrs 15 mins 3 hrs I’m in the centre of Dundalk and heading to Newry. How long will it take me? Derick Hudson/Shutterstock 30 mins 1 hr 15 mins 1 hr 45 mins 2 hrs 10 mins Going for a spin from the centre of Ennis to St John’s Castle in Limerick city. How long should that take? Alan Malone/Shutterstock 15 mins 40 mins 1 hr 30 mins 2 hrs I’m on North Main Street in Cork city, and heading out to Baltimore in west Cork. How long will it take? RudiErnst/Shutterstock 30 mins 45 mins 1 hr 15 mins 1 hr 40 mins This will be a long one. I’m in Tralee but need to get to Bundoran. How long will it take – depending on traffic? LaurenPD/Shutterstock 3 hrs – 3 hrs 30 mins 4 hrs 30 mins – 5 hrs 6 hrs – 7 hrs 7 hrs 30 mins – 8 hrs I’m in Sligo Town and going to Letterkenny. How long will this take? Roy Harris/Shutterstock 1 hr 1 hr 40 mins 2 hr 20 mins 3 hrs Another long drive. I’m in Derry and need to go to Wexford town. It’ll take…? Kristin Gray Photography/Shutterstock 4 hr 40 mins 5 hrs 30 mins 6 hrs 6 hrs 45 mins Last one now. How long is the journey from Mullingar to Kilkenny? Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock 1 hr 1 hr 30 mins 1 hr 50 mins 2 hrs 30 mins

Answer all the questions to see your result!

