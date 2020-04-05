Quiz: How many of these Grand National winners can you name?

Can you recall the famous winners at Aintree?
THE SPORTING SPOTLIGHT was meant to be on Aintree this afternoon but the 2020 Grand National is one of many sporting events that has gone by the wayside.
But let’s go back down through the years and test your knowledge of the previous winners of the world’s most famous horse race.
An easy one to start with. Can you name the famous three-time winner of the Grand National in the 70s?
Dark Rum
Spiced Rum
White Rum
Red Rum
Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh celebrated in 2005 after which horse triumphed?
Royal Auclair
Hedgehunter
Simply Gifted
It Takes Time
Who won to spark celebrations in 1999 for Paul and Tommy Carberry?
Bobbyjo
Tommyjo
Paddyjo
Jackjo
A famous occasion for Barry Geraghty and Cork-based trainer Jimmy Mangan in 2003. Name the winning horse?
Michael’s Pass
Martin’s Pass
Mark’s Pass
Monty’s Pass
AP McCoy finally made a Grand National breakthrough in 2010. Who was he on board?
Don’t Break It
Don’t Touch It
Don’t Push It
Don’t Do It
There was a shock win in 1967 for which 100/1 shot after the rest of the field were hampered at the 23rd fence?
Foinavon
River Avon
Stratford Upon Avon
Avon Barskdale
Do you know who Robbie Power and Gordon Elliott succeeded with in 2007?
Slim Pickings
Silver Birch
McKelvey
Philson Run
Who did Mouse Morris and David Mullins combine with for a win in 2016?
Rule The World
Control The World
Travel The World
Tell The World
A family success for Ted and Ruby Walsh in 2000. Who did Ruby steer home in first place?
Brave Highlander
Mely Moss
Niki Dee
Papillon
Finally who would have won the 2020 Grand National if it took place today?
The reigning champion Tiger Roll
The Michael O’Leary-owned Tiger Roll
The favourite Tiger Roll
The Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like the Grand National?