Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part III

Another chance to put your memory to the test.
THE LATEST INSTALMENT of our nostalgia-filled Premier League footballers quiz is here for you to tackle.
If you haven’t already done so, you can also test yourself with Part I and Part II.
Who is this Wimbledon stalwart?
PA
Jason Euell
Efan Ekoku
Marcus Gayle
Carl Cort
Icelandic defender Gudni Bergsson was one of the better performers for Bolton Wanderers as their first season in the Premier League, 1995-96, ended in relegation. Which one of these lads is he?
What’s the name of this veteran of Leicester City’s inaugural Premier League season (1994-95)?
PA
Steve Walsh
Ian Ormondroyd
Mike Whitlow
Nicky Mohan
This youngster made a few appearances for Manchester United after coming through their academy. His name is…
PA
Simon Davies
Ben Thornley
Terry Cooke
Chris Casper
Can you pick out David Lee from this Chelsea quartet?
Do you remember the name of this Canadian international who played in goal for Ipswich Town?
PA
Andy Petterson
Clive Baker
Craig Forrest
Phil Morgan
This Derby County player went to the 1998 World Cup. What’s his name?
PA
Aljosa Asanovic
Christian Dailly
Igor Stimac
Jacob Laursen
Matt Holmes was a member of the West Ham United team that helped to deny Manchester United the Premier League title on the final day of the 1994-95 season. Do you know which one of these players he is?
Can you name the Crystal Palace player in this picture?
PA
Bruce Dyer
Marcus Bent
Dean Gordon
George Ndah
Are you able to identify this member of the Liverpool squad from 1992-93?
PA
Istvan Kozma
Nick Tanner
Torben Piechnik
David Burrows
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Manchester United
You obviously enjoyed the 90s.
You scored out of !
Newcastle United
You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way.
You scored out of !
Everton
Not bad, but not great either.
PA
You scored out of !
Swindon Town
You really struggle at the highest level.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!