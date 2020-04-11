Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part III

THE LATEST INSTALMENT of our nostalgia-filled Premier League footballers quiz is here for you to tackle.

If you haven’t already done so, you can also test yourself with Part I and Part II.

Who is this Wimbledon stalwart? PA Jason Euell Efan Ekoku Marcus Gayle Carl Cort Icelandic defender Gudni Bergsson was one of the better performers for Bolton Wanderers as their first season in the Premier League, 1995-96, ended in relegation. Which one of these lads is he? What’s the name of this veteran of Leicester City’s inaugural Premier League season (1994-95)? PA Steve Walsh Ian Ormondroyd Mike Whitlow Nicky Mohan This youngster made a few appearances for Manchester United after coming through their academy. His name is… PA Simon Davies Ben Thornley Terry Cooke Chris Casper Can you pick out David Lee from this Chelsea quartet? Do you remember the name of this Canadian international who played in goal for Ipswich Town? PA Andy Petterson Clive Baker Craig Forrest Phil Morgan This Derby County player went to the 1998 World Cup. What’s his name? PA Aljosa Asanovic Christian Dailly Igor Stimac Jacob Laursen Matt Holmes was a member of the West Ham United team that helped to deny Manchester United the Premier League title on the final day of the 1994-95 season. Do you know which one of these players he is? Can you name the Crystal Palace player in this picture? PA Bruce Dyer Marcus Bent Dean Gordon George Ndah Are you able to identify this member of the Liverpool squad from 1992-93? PA Istvan Kozma Nick Tanner Torben Piechnik David Burrows

Answer all the questions to see your result!

PA You scored out of ! Manchester United You obviously enjoyed the 90s. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Newcastle United You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Everton Not bad, but not great either. Share your result: Share Tweet PA You scored out of ! Swindon Town You really struggle at the highest level. Share your result: Share Tweet

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!