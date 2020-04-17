Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part IV

Once more unto the breach.

WE’RE BACK WITH another slice of 90s nostalgia to see how much you can remember about the good old days at places like Maine Road and Roker Park.

Who’s this England international in action for Everton?

PA

Tony Cottee
Matt Jackson

Andy Hinchcliffe
Craig Short

Are you able to pick out Swiss international Marc Hottiger from this line-up of Newcastle United players?

What’s the name of this Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper?

PA

Jan Stejskal
Sieb Dijkstra

Tony Roberts
Juergen Sommer

Who’s the Tottenham Hotspur player on the right preparing to challenge a young Richard Dunne?

PA

Ruel Fox
Jason Dozzell

Chris Armstrong
Clive Wilson

Which member of this Manchester City quartet is Peter Beagrie?

Here’s a picture of a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers. Can you name him?

PA

Mark Atkins
Ian Pearce

Paul Warhurst
Jason Wilcox

Who’s the Charlton Athletic player putting pressure on Manchester United’s Jaap Stam here?

PA

Martin Pringle
Eddie Youds

Jonathan Fortune
Clive Mendonca

Paul Bracewell didn’t miss a single game during Sunderland’s inaugural Premier League campaign, 1996-97. Can you identify him here?

This lad featured very briefly for Arsenal during the 1997-98 season. Do you remember his name?

PA

Isaiah Rankin
Alberto Mendez

Christopher Wreh
Gavin McGowan

Do you remember who this Oldham Athletic player is?

PA

Richard Jobson
Gunnar Halle

Tore Pedersen
Chris Makin


