Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part IV

Once more unto the breach.
WE’RE BACK WITH another slice of 90s nostalgia to see how much you can remember about the good old days at places like Maine Road and Roker Park.
Who’s this England international in action for Everton?
PA
Tony Cottee
Matt Jackson
Andy Hinchcliffe
Craig Short
Are you able to pick out Swiss international Marc Hottiger from this line-up of Newcastle United players?
What’s the name of this Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper?
PA
Jan Stejskal
Sieb Dijkstra
Tony Roberts
Juergen Sommer
Who’s the Tottenham Hotspur player on the right preparing to challenge a young Richard Dunne?
PA
Ruel Fox
Jason Dozzell
Chris Armstrong
Clive Wilson
Which member of this Manchester City quartet is Peter Beagrie?
Here’s a picture of a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers. Can you name him?
PA
Mark Atkins
Ian Pearce
Paul Warhurst
Jason Wilcox
Who’s the Charlton Athletic player putting pressure on Manchester United’s Jaap Stam here?
PA
Martin Pringle
Eddie Youds
Jonathan Fortune
Clive Mendonca
Paul Bracewell didn’t miss a single game during Sunderland’s inaugural Premier League campaign, 1996-97. Can you identify him here?
This lad featured very briefly for Arsenal during the 1997-98 season. Do you remember his name?
PA
Isaiah Rankin
Alberto Mendez
Christopher Wreh
Gavin McGowan
Do you remember who this Oldham Athletic player is?
PA
Richard Jobson
Gunnar Halle
Tore Pedersen
Chris Makin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Manchester United
You obviously enjoyed the 90s.
You scored out of !
Newcastle United
You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way.
You scored out of !
Everton
Not bad, but not great either.
You scored out of !
Swindon Town
You really struggle at the highest level.
– First published 07.30, 17 April
