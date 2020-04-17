Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part IV

WE’RE BACK WITH another slice of 90s nostalgia to see how much you can remember about the good old days at places like Maine Road and Roker Park.

Who’s this England international in action for Everton? PA Tony Cottee Matt Jackson Andy Hinchcliffe Craig Short Are you able to pick out Swiss international Marc Hottiger from this line-up of Newcastle United players? What’s the name of this Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper? PA Jan Stejskal Sieb Dijkstra Tony Roberts Juergen Sommer Who’s the Tottenham Hotspur player on the right preparing to challenge a young Richard Dunne? PA Ruel Fox Jason Dozzell Chris Armstrong Clive Wilson Which member of this Manchester City quartet is Peter Beagrie? Here’s a picture of a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers. Can you name him? PA Mark Atkins Ian Pearce Paul Warhurst Jason Wilcox Who’s the Charlton Athletic player putting pressure on Manchester United’s Jaap Stam here? PA Martin Pringle Eddie Youds Jonathan Fortune Clive Mendonca Paul Bracewell didn’t miss a single game during Sunderland’s inaugural Premier League campaign, 1996-97. Can you identify him here? This lad featured very briefly for Arsenal during the 1997-98 season. Do you remember his name? PA Isaiah Rankin Alberto Mendez Christopher Wreh Gavin McGowan Do you remember who this Oldham Athletic player is? PA Richard Jobson Gunnar Halle Tore Pedersen Chris Makin

Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of ! Manchester United You obviously enjoyed the 90s. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Newcastle United You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Everton Not bad, but not great either. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Swindon Town You really struggle at the highest level. Share your result: Share Tweet

– First published 07.30, 17 April

