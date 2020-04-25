Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part V

PRESS PAUSE ON that Ocean Colour Scene cassette and get your head in the game because the latest instalment of our random 90s Premier League footballers quiz is here.

Do you recognise the Manchester United player pictured during the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93? PA Lee Martin Clayton Blackmore Brian McClair Neil Webb Which of these fellas is Nottingham Forest and Dutch international winger Bryan Roy? Can you remember the name of this Aston Villa man? PA Riccardo Scimeca Lee Hendrie Savo Milosevic Guy Whittingham Do you know who this Norwich City player is? PA Efan Ekoku Ade Akinbiyi Daryl Sutch Deryn Brace From this line-up of Sheffield Wednesday players, can you select Benito Carbone? Gerard Houllier brought this man to Liverpool. Who is he? PA Sean Dundee Jean-Michel Ferri Karl-Heinz Riedle Vegard Heggem Who’s this in action for Coventry City? PA Richard Shaw Roy Wegerle Cobi Jones Leigh Jenkinson Neil Redfearn was Barnsley’s top goalscorer in 1997-98, the club’s only Premier League season to date. Are you able to pick him out here? Any idea who this Sheffield United lad is? PA Kevin Gage Glyn Hodges John Pemberton Carl Bradshaw Can you name the City goalkeeper seen here denying United’s Andy Cole during a Manchester derby? PA Andy Dibble Tony Coton Martyn Margetson Eike Immel

You scored out of ! Manchester United You obviously enjoyed the 90s. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Newcastle United You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Everton Not bad, but not great either. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Swindon Town You really struggle at the highest level. Share your result: Share Tweet

