Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part V

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

We go again.

PRESS PAUSE ON that Ocean Colour Scene cassette and get your head in the game because the latest instalment of our random 90s Premier League footballers quiz is here.

Do you recognise the Manchester United player pictured during the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93?

PA

Lee Martin
Clayton Blackmore

Brian McClair
Neil Webb

Which of these fellas is Nottingham Forest and Dutch international winger Bryan Roy?

Can you remember the name of this Aston Villa man?

PA

Riccardo Scimeca
Lee Hendrie

Savo Milosevic
Guy Whittingham

Do you know who this Norwich City player is?

PA

Efan Ekoku
Ade Akinbiyi

Daryl Sutch
Deryn Brace

From this line-up of Sheffield Wednesday players, can you select Benito Carbone?

Gerard Houllier brought this man to Liverpool. Who is he?

PA

Sean Dundee
Jean-Michel Ferri

Karl-Heinz Riedle
Vegard Heggem

Who’s this in action for Coventry City?

PA

Richard Shaw
Roy Wegerle

Cobi Jones
Leigh Jenkinson

Neil Redfearn was Barnsley’s top goalscorer in 1997-98, the club’s only Premier League season to date. Are you able to pick him out here?

Any idea who this Sheffield United lad is?

PA

Kevin Gage
Glyn Hodges

John Pemberton
Carl Bradshaw

Can you name the City goalkeeper seen here denying United’s Andy Cole during a Manchester derby?

PA

Andy Dibble
Tony Coton

Martyn Margetson
Eike Immel


