Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part V

We go again.
Updated 21 hours ago
PRESS PAUSE ON that Ocean Colour Scene cassette and get your head in the game because the latest instalment of our random 90s Premier League footballers quiz is here.
The previous quizzes from this series are available below:
- Part I
- Part II
- Part III
- Part IV
Do you recognise the Manchester United player pictured during the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93?
PA
Lee Martin
Clayton Blackmore
Brian McClair
Neil Webb
Which of these fellas is Nottingham Forest and Dutch international winger Bryan Roy?
Can you remember the name of this Aston Villa man?
PA
Riccardo Scimeca
Lee Hendrie
Savo Milosevic
Guy Whittingham
Do you know who this Norwich City player is?
PA
Efan Ekoku
Ade Akinbiyi
Daryl Sutch
Deryn Brace
From this line-up of Sheffield Wednesday players, can you select Benito Carbone?
Gerard Houllier brought this man to Liverpool. Who is he?
PA
Sean Dundee
Jean-Michel Ferri
Karl-Heinz Riedle
Vegard Heggem
Who’s this in action for Coventry City?
PA
Richard Shaw
Roy Wegerle
Cobi Jones
Leigh Jenkinson
Neil Redfearn was Barnsley’s top goalscorer in 1997-98, the club’s only Premier League season to date. Are you able to pick him out here?
Any idea who this Sheffield United lad is?
PA
Kevin Gage
Glyn Hodges
John Pemberton
Carl Bradshaw
Can you name the City goalkeeper seen here denying United’s Andy Cole during a Manchester derby?
PA
Andy Dibble
Tony Coton
Martyn Margetson
Eike Immel
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Manchester United
You obviously enjoyed the 90s.
You scored out of !
Newcastle United
You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way.
You scored out of !
Everton
Not bad, but not great either.
You scored out of !
Swindon Town
You really struggle at the highest level.
– First published today at 07.30
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Be First to Comment