QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Protecting Your Skin From The Sun?

Do you know your SPF from your UVB? Let’s find out.
IF YOU’VE EVER unexpectedly ended up with sunburn after a couple of hours in the back garden or a day of hillwalking, you’ll know how powerful the Irish sun can be.
Even on days when the sun isn’t peeking through the clouds, UV rays can still damage your skin – with additional risk at this time of year when Ireland’s UV index is at its highest.
A dose of sunburn isn’t the only negative effect of overexposure to the sun, however. UVB rays are believed to be the key cause of non melanoma skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in Ireland.
So you already have some of the facts, but how much do you really know about the sun’s effects on your skin? Before you head on a day trip or hit the road for your long-awaited staycation, put your knowledge to the test…
Answer all the questions to see your result!
