QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Protecting Your Skin From The Sun?

IF YOU’VE EVER unexpectedly ended up with sunburn after a couple of hours in the back garden or a day of hillwalking, you’ll know how powerful the Irish sun can be.

Even on days when the sun isn’t peeking through the clouds, UV rays can still damage your skin – with additional risk at this time of year when Ireland’s UV index is at its highest.

A dose of sunburn isn’t the only negative effect of overexposure to the sun, however. UVB rays are believed to be the key cause of non melanoma skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in Ireland.

Applying a high quality suncare product daily will ensure you’re well protected whatever the weather. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios range of broad spectrum products protects from both UVA and UVB rays and is recommended by dermatologists worldwide. La Roche-Posay is donating €1 to the Irish Cancer Society for every stickered suncare product sold in 2020, so you’ll be supporting essential cancer research too.

So you already have some of the facts, but how much do you really know about the sun’s effects on your skin? Before you head on a day trip or hit the road for your long-awaited staycation, put your knowledge to the test…

1. First up, what do the letters SPF stand for? Shutterstock Sun Power Factor Sun Protection Factor Skin Protection Factor 2. Which penetrates more deeply into the skin’s layers, UVA rays or UVB rays? Shutterstock UVA UVB 3. According to La Roche-Posay dermatologists, how often should you apply SPF on your face? Shutterstock Whenever it’s not raining Daily during May, June, July and August Every day of the year 4. My sunscreen is water-resistant. Do I need to reapply after being in the pool or sea? Unsplash Yes, for full protection you should always reapply after being in the water. No, there’s no need. 5. UVA rays can damage our skin through glass. True or false? Unsplash True False 6. How soon before going in the sun should you apply SPF? Shutterstock 20 minutes 10 minutes 1 – 2 minutes 7. When are the sun’s rays typically at their strongest in Ireland? Shutterstock 8am – 10am 11am – 3pm 3pm – 5pm 8. In terms of suncare products, what does ‘broad spectrum’ mean? La Roche-Posay The product is suitable for skin of all ages The product can be used all over the body The product will protect you from both UVA and UVB rays

Stay sun safe with La Roche-Posay’s clinically tested Anthelios range, offering exceptionally high UVA/UVB protection in a formula that’s non-greasy, easy to apply and suitable for sensitive skin. La Roche-Posay has been reinventing sun protection for more than 25 years, in collaboration with dermatologists worldwide. Browse all Anthelios products here.