Quiz: How much do you know about these small mammals?

GOOD NEWS FOR fans of small mammals everywhere: The elephant shrew, thought to be extinct, has been found again.

The last record of it was made more than 50 years ago, but the tiny little critter – with a snout reminiscent of an elephant’s – was spotted alive and well in Djibouti in Africa.

To celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a quiz on some of Ireland’s own small mammals.

Who’s the smallest here? The common house mouse The lesser horseshoe bat The pygmy shrew Bosco How do shrews locate prey? Shutterstock They have incredible eyesight and can spot tasty treats a mile off They use their whiskers – it’s known as whisking They order on JustEat Smell Hedgehogs are lactose intolerant. Wikimedia True False Speaking of them, what are baby hedgehogs called? Shutterstock Baby hedgehogs Piglets Hoglets Hedgelets Which is longer? Shutterstock A brown rat’s tail A brown rat’s head and body combined Do voles – like the bank vole above – live in Ireland? Reinheimer Teich/Wikimedia Yes No They spend summer in Ireland but migrant to warmer climates in winter Squirrels love acorns, but what gives the invasive grey squirrel an advantage over the native red squirrel in this regard? Shutterstock Grey squirrels can digest unripe acorns better than red squirrels Grey squirrels can hide acorns better than red squirrels, and allow their supply to last longer during the winter They don’t have any advantage – squirrels can’t actually eat acorns Red squirrels often mistake rocks for acorns, meaning as much as half of their winter store is just rocks. Idiots! Do we have any native dormice? Shutterstock There isn’t actually any such thing as a “dormouse’, all mice are dormice No, but a small population of the hazel dormouse was recently found in Co Kildare Yes, both the Irish dormouse and small bottom dormouse are native He’s not that small, but I’m going to include him anyway: Who the hell is this guy? Shutterstock How the hell am I meant to know who that is? That’s a Reeves’s muntjac you’ve got there It’s a hybrid of a sika deer and a red deer It’s a Short Hamilton Deer Finally, how many pups (that’s right, they’re called pups) do bats have? Shutterstock One, occasionally they’ll have twins Anywhere up to 10 Always four – it’s very rare for a bat to have any less or any more Bats lay eggs.

