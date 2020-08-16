Quiz: How well do you know Irish traditional music?

AUGUST WOULD USUALLY see the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann take over an Irish town for several days, with the sound of Irish traditional music floating through the air.
But Covid-19 put an end to the competition in 2020, leaving many trad fans of all ages a little bit bereft.
There are some silver linings. RTÉ was encouraging trad players to come online to celebrate a virtual fleadh, while Lankum, the acclaimed Dublin folk group, had an online gig in the Abbey this evening.
But if you are one of the people feeling blue about the lack of trad in you’re life, do we have a quiz for you.
Do you know your bodhran from your bouzouki? Let’s see.
#Open journalism
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now
What instrument is this?
Shutterstock
Where was the Fleadh meant to take place this year?
PA Images
The bouzouki has become popular in Irish music in recent years – but from what country does it originate?
Shutterstock
You can now buy vegan bodhrans. True or false?
Shutterstock
How any strings are there on a fiddle?
PA Images
Which of these songs were written by Percy French?
Shutterstock
Come Back, Paddy Reilly, to Coothehill
The Night that Miss Connolly Eloped
In what year was the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann held?
PA Images
What instrument is this woman playing?
Shutterstock
Seamus Heaney released an album in 2003 called the Poet and the Piper, which mixed instrumental music with his spoken poetry. But who was the piper?
PA Images
Seamus Heaney was also the piper
Which of these is a real trad tune?
PA Images
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
You scored out of !
Turtely awful