Quiz: How well do you know Irish traditional music?

Do you know your bodhrán from your bouzouki?

AUGUST WOULD USUALLY see the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann take over an Irish town for several days, with the sound of Irish traditional music floating through the air. 

But Covid-19 put an end to the competition in 2020, leaving many trad fans of all ages a little bit bereft. 

There are some silver linings. RTÉ was encouraging trad players to come online to celebrate a virtual fleadh, while Lankum, the acclaimed Dublin folk group, had an online gig in the Abbey this evening. 

But if you are one of the people feeling blue about the lack of trad in you’re life, do we have a quiz for you.

Do you know your bodhran from your bouzouki? Let’s see. 

What instrument is this?

Shutterstock

Melodeon
Tin whistle

Piano Accordion
Button Accordion

Where was the Fleadh meant to take place this year?

PA Images

Drogheda
Westport

Mullingar
Derry

The bouzouki has become popular in Irish music in recent years – but from what country does it originate?

Shutterstock

Bulgaria
Greece

Iraq
Georgia

You can now buy vegan bodhrans. True or false?

Shutterstock

True
False

How any strings are there on a fiddle?

PA Images

3
4

5
6

Which of these songs were written by Percy French?

Shutterstock

Come Back, Paddy Reilly, to Coothehill
Eileen Oge

The Parting Glass
The Night that Miss Connolly Eloped

In what year was the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann held?

PA Images

1918
1927

1964
1951

What instrument is this woman playing?

Shutterstock

Bagpipes
Uilleann pipes

Tin whistle
Sliced pan pipes

Seamus Heaney released an album in 2003 called the Poet and the Piper, which mixed instrumental music with his spoken poetry. But who was the piper?

PA Images

Liam O’Flynn
Leo Rowsome

Finbar Furey
Seamus Heaney was also the piper

Which of these is a real trad tune?

PA Images

Sleepy Maggie
Three Birds in the Bush

Jenny’s Chickens
Johnny’s Gone Milking


Answer all the questions to see your result!

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
Top dog
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!

You scored out of !
Shutterstock

You scored out of !
Fintastic!

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?

You scored out of !
Turtely awful

