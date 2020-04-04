Quiz: How well do you know Netflix’s Tiger King?

Here Kitty Kitty…
THE HUGELY POPULAR Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has been the talk of every house and group chat (our only options at the moment) since its release last week.
But how much attention were you cool cats and kittens really paying to the antics of Joe Exotic and co?
How much did Joe Exotic allegedly give Allen Glover to kill Carole Baskin (according to Glover)?
$10,000
$4,000
$7,000
$3,000
What Joe Exotic song is about Carole Baskin’s dead husband Don Lewis?
PA
I Saw A Tiger
My First Love
Here Kitty Kitty
Do You Ever Wonder What Love Could Do?
Finish this Joe Exotic lyric:
I can give them a home, safe and warm, But the law wants to ban me, can you tell me who’s wrong?
Every time they move, every time they breathe.
I can feel their power, I can…
I can give them a home, safe and warm, But the law wants to ban me, can you tell me who’s wrong?
Every time they move, every time they breathe.
I can feel their power, I can…
Netflix
hear them feast
feel their beast
smell the deceased
not see them released
What band played a significant part in writing and recording Exotic’s songs?
Netflix
Cat Stevens
Zac Brown Band
Clinton Johnson Band
Def Leppard
Bhagavan Doc Antle, who went by Kevin in school, says he is a doctor in what?
Netflix
Philosophy
Veterinary Medicine
Mystical science
Animal astrology
Joe Exotic’s former business partner-turned-rival, Jeff Lowe, is building a new zoo. Where in the US will it be located?
OklahomaZoo/Instagram
Thackerville, Oklahoma
Wynnewood, Oklahoma
Tampa, Florida
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Who described Carol Baskin as “an angel sent from hell”?
Netflix/Youtube
Doc Antle
Joe Exotic
Gladys Lewis
Jeff Lowe
What was the name of Joe Exotic’s YouTube series?
Morning Joe: Baskin The Glory
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Body
Joe Exotic TV
Tiger King: No Lion
How many years in prison was Joe Exotic sentenced to?
PA
6
9
15
22
There are an estimated 5,000 -10,000 tigers in captivity in the US. How many are left in the wild worldwide?
Shutterstock
3,900
5,800
2,300
11,400
