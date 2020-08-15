Quiz: How well do you know songs about Friday?

Infosurhoy

“Friday, I’m in… what’s that line again?”

IT’S FRIDAY NIGHT.

During more normal times, it was an option for many of us of putting the feet up or going out to socialise on a Friday evening. 

It’s little wonder then that so many popular songs either have Friday in the title or have them somewhere in the lyrics.

How will you fare with this quiz, then? Only one way to find out. 

Which Abba song has a verse starting: “Friday night and the lights are low…”?

Dancing Queen
Take A Chance on Me

Mamma Mia
SOS

What did the lovebirds in the song Runaways by The Killers do on Friday night?

Met each other
Had their first kiss

Got engaged
Got married

Which of these did Katy Perry and her pals NOT do in the song Last Friday Night (TGIF)?

Danced on tabletops
Got kicked out of the bar

Took too many shots
Got chased out by the cops

How many days had Craig David and the person of his acquaintance been making love by the time Friday rolled around?

Friday was the 1st day
2nd day

3rd day
4th day

From Oliver Cheatham’s classic 70s tune Get Down Saturday Night, finish this line: “Saturday morning / Friday’s ?”

Best friend
Enemy

Saving grace
Chronological successor

In the Black Eyed Peas ubiquitous I Gotta Feeling, the singer believes which night to have strong potential to be an enjoyable evening?

Friday (it must be right?)
Saturday

Not Thursday surely?
All of the nights of the week, because one should party every day

As well as being in love on Friday, what does The Cure singer Robert Smith say you should never do on this day in the song Friday I’m in Love?

Hesitate
Compensate

Obfuscate
Congregate in un-socially distanced settings

Which of these Beatles songs has the word “Friday” in it?

Yesterday
She’s Leaving Home

A Day In The Life
Day Tripper

Finish the title of the Van Morrison song: Friday’s [?]

Answer
Lover

Healer
Child

In Rebecca Black’s unintentional viral hit Friday, what time did she wake up that morning?

6.30am
7am

9.30am
Midday


