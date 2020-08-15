Quiz: How well do you know songs about Friday?

“Friday, I’m in… what’s that line again?”
IT’S FRIDAY NIGHT.
During more normal times, it was an option for many of us of putting the feet up or going out to socialise on a Friday evening.
It’s little wonder then that so many popular songs either have Friday in the title or have them somewhere in the lyrics.
How will you fare with this quiz, then? Only one way to find out.
Which Abba song has a verse starting: “Friday night and the lights are low…”?
Schilling/PA Images
Dancing Queen
Take A Chance on Me
Mamma Mia
SOS
What did the lovebirds in the song Runaways by The Killers do on Friday night?
Zak Hussein/PA Images
Met each other
Had their first kiss
Got engaged
Got married
Which of these did Katy Perry and her pals NOT do in the song Last Friday Night (TGIF)?
James Ross/PA Images
Danced on tabletops
Got kicked out of the bar
Took too many shots
Got chased out by the cops
How many days had Craig David and the person of his acquaintance been making love by the time Friday rolled around?
Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images
Friday was the 1st day
2nd day
3rd day
4th day
From Oliver Cheatham’s classic 70s tune Get Down Saturday Night, finish this line: “Saturday morning / Friday’s ?”
Suzan Moore/PA Images
Best friend
Enemy
Saving grace
Chronological successor
In the Black Eyed Peas ubiquitous I Gotta Feeling, the singer believes which night to have strong potential to be an enjoyable evening?
Matt Crossick/PA Images
Friday (it must be right?)
Saturday
Not Thursday surely?
All of the nights of the week, because one should party every day
As well as being in love on Friday, what does The Cure singer Robert Smith say you should never do on this day in the song Friday I’m in Love?
David Jensen/PA Images
Hesitate
Compensate
Obfuscate
Congregate in un-socially distanced settings
Which of these Beatles songs has the word “Friday” in it?
PA Images
Yesterday
She’s Leaving Home
A Day In The Life
Day Tripper
Finish the title of the Van Morrison song: Friday’s [?]
David Jensen/PA Images
Answer
Lover
Healer
Child
In Rebecca Black’s unintentional viral hit Friday, what time did she wake up that morning?
Rebecca Black/Youtube
6.30am
7am
9.30am
Midday
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, you love a Friday night
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job altogether
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaad
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
