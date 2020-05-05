Quiz: How well do you know the Premier League 1998-99 season?

How many points did Man United finish ahead of Arsenal? 1 2 3 4

Who did Man United sign for £12.6 million ahead of the new season? Jaap Stam Dwight Yorke Jesper Blomqvist Karel Poborsky

Which of these teams didn’t get relegated? Charlton Athletic Blackburn Rovers Nottingham Forest Southampton

Who was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year? Dwight Yorke Nicolas Anelka Dennis Bergkamp David Ginola

Can you name the only Irish player to make the PFA Team of the Year? Gary Kelly Roy Keane Denis Irwin Ian Harte

Which of these teams didn’t secure a European spot? Liverpool Chelsea Leeds Tottenham

Michael Owen, Dwight Yorke and who else finished as joint-top scorer in the league? Hamilton Ricard Dion Dublin Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Andy Cole

Who took over as Tottenham manager over the course of the season? Christian Gross George Graham Glenn Hoddle Gerry Francis

Which of these teams went on a 21-game unbeaten run? Man United Arsenal Chelsea Leeds