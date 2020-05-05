 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How well do you know the Premier League 1998-99 season?

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Can you vividly recall the year when Man United won the treble?

How many points did Man United finish ahead of Arsenal?

1
2

3
4

Who did Man United sign for £12.6 million ahead of the new season?

Jaap Stam
Dwight Yorke

Jesper Blomqvist
Karel Poborsky

Which of these teams didn’t get relegated?

Charlton Athletic
Blackburn Rovers

Nottingham Forest
Southampton

Who was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year?

Dwight Yorke
Nicolas Anelka

Dennis Bergkamp
David Ginola

Can you name the only Irish player to make the PFA Team of the Year?

Gary Kelly
Roy Keane

Denis Irwin
Ian Harte

Which of these teams didn’t secure a European spot?

Liverpool
Chelsea

Leeds
Tottenham

Michael Owen, Dwight Yorke and who else finished as joint-top scorer in the league?

Hamilton Ricard
Dion Dublin

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Andy Cole

Who took over as Tottenham manager over the course of the season?

Christian Gross
George Graham

Glenn Hoddle
Gerry Francis

Which of these teams went on a 21-game unbeaten run?

Man United
Arsenal

Chelsea
Leeds

Who finished joint-top of the assists chart alongside Dennis Bergkamp?

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Steve Guppy

Eyal Berkovic
David Beckham


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Published in Top Stories

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from Top StoriesMore posts in Top Stories »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *