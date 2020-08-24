Quiz: How well do you know these famous speeches?

I have a dream today.
AFTER A BIG week for political speeches in the US, how well can you spot these famous addresses from Ireland and abroad?
Fill in the missing word from Patrick Pearse’s most-famous graveside oration: “Ireland ____ shall never be at peace.”
Disunited
Unfree
Colonised
Together
‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself’. Name the US president?
Theodore Roosevelt
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
‘Deep within the subconscious of the Black man in this country, he’s still more African than he is American.’ Who spoke these words?
Martin Luther King, Jr.
John Lewis
Malcolm X
Muhammad Ali
“St. Patrick came to our ancestors 1,500 years ago promising happiness here no less than happiness hereafter. It was the pursuit of such an Ireland that later made our country worthy to be called the island of saints and scholars.”
Michael Collins
Éamon De Valera
Douglas Hyde
Michael D. Higgins
‘What is proposed is like a monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much loved and elegant friend.” Which royal was attacking modern British agriculture in 1984?
Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Charles, Prince of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales
‘Duty – ___ – Country’. Complete the speech by former US General Douglas MacArthur in 1962?
Loyalty
Honour
Family
God
“We British are as much heirs to the legacy of European culture as any other nation.” Name the British politician?
Margaret Thatcher
John Major
Tony Blair
Nigel Farage
“We need an army, which would give us powerful strength for the inevitable coming struggle with international imperialism.”
Leon Trotsky
Vladimir Lenin
Joseph Stalin
James Connolly
“I sincerely believe that your future is as promising as your past is proud, and that your destiny lies not as a peaceful island in a sea of troubles, but as a maker and shaper of world peace.” Who was speaking on a visit to Ireland?
Bill Clinton
John F. Kennedy
Ronald Reagan
Joe Biden
“____score years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we stand today, signed the Emancipation Proclamation.” Begin MLK’s famous I Have a Dream’ speech from 1963.
Four
Five
Six
Seven
