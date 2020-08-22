Quiz: How well do you know these songs about school?

WITH STUDENTS SET to return to classrooms around the country next week, what else might you be thinking about but songs about school…

See if you can finish these lyrics.

The student body’s got a bad reputation (oh yeah, oh yeah).

What they need is adult education.

You go back to school… Shutterstock is a bad situation wanna avoid contagion it’s like jumping on a trampoline need a good reputation We don’t need no education.

We don’t need no thought control…. No dark sarcasm in the classroom Teachers leave them kids alone All in all you’re just another brick in the wall We just need schools to reopen safely Young teacher, the subject.

Of schoolgirl fantasy.

She wants him so badly… This girl is half his age Knows what she wants to be Legally he can’t agree Don’t stand so close to me I’m on my way.

I’m taking my time.

But I don’t know where.

Goodbye to Rosie…. Youtube/PaulSimon Down by the schoolyard The queen of Arizona And I’m on my way The queen of Corona School’s out for summer.

School’s out forever.

School’s been… PA Out till fall Out since March Blown to pieces A load of faeces Her name is Noelle.

I have a dream about her.

She rings my bell.

I got __ in half an hour Wheatus/Youtube Math class Glee club Gym class Therapy I was in a trance when I kissed the teacher.

Suddenly I took the chance when I kissed the teacher.

Leaning over me, he was trying to explain the laws of… Gravity Geometry Attraction Love The silicon chip inside her head.

Gets switched to overload.

And nobody’s gonna go to school today.

She’s going to make them… Bootownrats/Youtube Stay at home Clean their rooms Study at home Like Mondays That’s what I go to school for.

Even though it is a real bore.

Girlfriends I’ve had plenty.

None like… Busted/Youtube Ms Krabappel Ms Mackenzie Mr Garrison Ms Dempsey Schooldays over, come on then John, time to be gettin’ your pit boots on.

On with your sark and moleskin trousers, it’s time you were… PA On your way Learning the pitman’s job Earning a pitman’s pay In Bray

