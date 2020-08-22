Infosurhoy

Quiz: How well do you know these songs about school?

Don’t stand so close to… anyone

WITH STUDENTS SET to return to classrooms around the country next week, what else might you be thinking about but songs about school…

See if you can finish these lyrics. 

The student body’s got a bad reputation (oh yeah, oh yeah).
What they need is adult education.
You go back to school…

is a bad situation
wanna avoid contagion

it’s like jumping on a trampoline
need a good reputation

We don’t need no education.
We don’t need no thought control….

No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teachers leave them kids alone

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall
We just need schools to reopen safely

Young teacher, the subject.
Of schoolgirl fantasy.
She wants him so badly…

This girl is half his age
Knows what she wants to be

Legally he can’t agree
Don’t stand so close to me

I’m on my way.
I’m taking my time.
But I don’t know where.
Goodbye to Rosie….

Down by the schoolyard
The queen of Arizona

And I’m on my way
The queen of Corona

School’s out for summer.
School’s out forever.
School’s been…

Out till fall
Out since March

Blown to pieces
A load of faeces

Her name is Noelle.
I have a dream about her.
She rings my bell.
I got __ in half an hour

Math class
Glee club

Gym class
Therapy

I was in a trance when I kissed the teacher.
Suddenly I took the chance when I kissed the teacher.
Leaning over me, he was trying to explain the laws of…

Gravity
Geometry

Attraction
Love

The silicon chip inside her head.
Gets switched to overload.
And nobody’s gonna go to school today.
She’s going to make them…

Stay at home
Clean their rooms

Study at home
Like Mondays

That’s what I go to school for.
Even though it is a real bore.
Girlfriends I’ve had plenty.
None like…

Ms Krabappel
Ms Mackenzie

Mr Garrison
Ms Dempsey

Schooldays over, come on then John, time to be gettin’ your pit boots on.
On with your sark and moleskin trousers, it’s time you were…

On your way
Learning the pitman’s job

Earning a pitman’s pay
In Bray


