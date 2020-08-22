Quiz: How well do you know these songs about school?

Don’t stand so close to… anyone
WITH STUDENTS SET to return to classrooms around the country next week, what else might you be thinking about but songs about school…
See if you can finish these lyrics.
The student body’s got a bad reputation (oh yeah, oh yeah).
What they need is adult education.
You go back to school…
What they need is adult education.
You go back to school…
is a bad situation
wanna avoid contagion
it’s like jumping on a trampoline
need a good reputation
We don’t need no education.
We don’t need no thought control….
We don’t need no thought control….
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teachers leave them kids alone
All in all you’re just another brick in the wall
We just need schools to reopen safely
Young teacher, the subject.
Of schoolgirl fantasy.
She wants him so badly…
Of schoolgirl fantasy.
She wants him so badly…
This girl is half his age
Knows what she wants to be
Legally he can’t agree
Don’t stand so close to me
I’m on my way.
I’m taking my time.
But I don’t know where.
Goodbye to Rosie….
I’m taking my time.
But I don’t know where.
Goodbye to Rosie….
Down by the schoolyard
The queen of Arizona
And I’m on my way
The queen of Corona
School’s out for summer.
School’s out forever.
School’s been…
School’s out forever.
School’s been…
Out till fall
Out since March
Blown to pieces
A load of faeces
Her name is Noelle.
I have a dream about her.
She rings my bell.
I got __ in half an hour
I have a dream about her.
She rings my bell.
I got __ in half an hour
Math class
Glee club
Gym class
Therapy
I was in a trance when I kissed the teacher.
Suddenly I took the chance when I kissed the teacher.
Leaning over me, he was trying to explain the laws of…
Suddenly I took the chance when I kissed the teacher.
Leaning over me, he was trying to explain the laws of…
Gravity
Geometry
Attraction
Love
The silicon chip inside her head.
Gets switched to overload.
And nobody’s gonna go to school today.
She’s going to make them…
Gets switched to overload.
And nobody’s gonna go to school today.
She’s going to make them…
Stay at home
Clean their rooms
Study at home
Like Mondays
That’s what I go to school for.
Even though it is a real bore.
Girlfriends I’ve had plenty.
None like…
Even though it is a real bore.
Girlfriends I’ve had plenty.
None like…
Ms Krabappel
Ms Mackenzie
Mr Garrison
Ms Dempsey
Schooldays over, come on then John, time to be gettin’ your pit boots on.
On with your sark and moleskin trousers, it’s time you were…
On with your sark and moleskin trousers, it’s time you were…
On your way
Learning the pitman’s job
Earning a pitman’s pay
In Bray
