Infosurhoy

Quiz: How well do you know US Vice Presidents?

0
By on Top Stories

With Joe Biden set to choose his vice presidential nominee this week, we’re testing your knowledge of US Veeps.

WITH JUST THREE months until Election Day in the US, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is this week to announce his vice president nominee.

Early in his campaign Biden insisted his running mate would be a woman and analysts suggested a black woman would help secure the African American vote which helped put Barack Obama in the Oval Office. 

So today we’re testing your knowledge of US Vice Presidents. 

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is to announce his VP pick this week. Which one of these is not thought to be in the running for the job?

Shutterstock

Kamala Harris
Susan Rice

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Gretchen Whitmer

Since 1980, who is the only vice president to go on to become president?

Shutterstock

George H W Bush
Bill Clinton

Ronald Reagan
George W Bush

Who was vice president in the JFK administration, taking over as president following the Kennedy assassination before going on to win a term in the Oval Office in his own right in 1965?

Richard Nixon
Dwight D Eisenhower

Lyndon B Johnson
Gerald R Ford

Where is the official residence of the vice president located?

One Observatory Circle
One Reservation Square

One Constitution Square
One Depository Circle

Only two VPs have resigned while in office. The first was John Calhoun in 1832 and the second resignation came in 1973 during the Nixon administration, who was it?

Gerald R Ford
Spiro Agnew

Hubert H Humphrey
Al Gore

Why did they resign as VP?

The Nixon-Watergate scandal
Tax evasion and bribery

He fell into poor health
He emigrated from the US

Which VP famously insisted that the word potato is actually spelled ‘potatoe’ and challenged a 12-year-old boy on it during a spelling contest?

Dan Quayle
Joe Biden

Mike Pence
Al Gore

To become vice president of the US you must be aged 35 years or older, a native-born citizen of the US, and resident there for at least how long?

One year and one day
Ten years and one day

14 years
25 years

Which of these vice presidents has not publicly claimed Irish heritage?

Joe Biden
Harry S Truman

Mike Pence
Al Gore

And finally, how many US vice presidents are still alive today?

Shutterstock

3
4

5
6


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Top Dog
Nailed it

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrrrfect

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent effort

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaad

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

#Open journalism

No news is bad news
Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Former VP and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden

Former VP and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply