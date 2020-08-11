Quiz: How well do you know US Vice Presidents?

WITH JUST THREE months until Election Day in the US, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is this week to announce his vice president nominee.

Early in his campaign Biden insisted his running mate would be a woman and analysts suggested a black woman would help secure the African American vote which helped put Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

So today we’re testing your knowledge of US Vice Presidents.

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is to announce his VP pick this week. Which one of these is not thought to be in the running for the job? Shutterstock Kamala Harris Susan Rice Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gretchen Whitmer Since 1980, who is the only vice president to go on to become president? Shutterstock George H W Bush Bill Clinton Ronald Reagan George W Bush Who was vice president in the JFK administration, taking over as president following the Kennedy assassination before going on to win a term in the Oval Office in his own right in 1965? Richard Nixon Dwight D Eisenhower Lyndon B Johnson Gerald R Ford Where is the official residence of the vice president located? One Observatory Circle One Reservation Square One Constitution Square One Depository Circle Only two VPs have resigned while in office. The first was John Calhoun in 1832 and the second resignation came in 1973 during the Nixon administration, who was it? Gerald R Ford Spiro Agnew Hubert H Humphrey Al Gore Why did they resign as VP? The Nixon-Watergate scandal Tax evasion and bribery He fell into poor health He emigrated from the US Which VP famously insisted that the word potato is actually spelled ‘potatoe’ and challenged a 12-year-old boy on it during a spelling contest? Dan Quayle Joe Biden Mike Pence Al Gore To become vice president of the US you must be aged 35 years or older, a native-born citizen of the US, and resident there for at least how long? One year and one day Ten years and one day 14 years 25 years Which of these vice presidents has not publicly claimed Irish heritage? Joe Biden Harry S Truman Mike Pence Al Gore And finally, how many US vice presidents are still alive today? Shutterstock 3 4 5 6

Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of ! Top Dog Nailed it Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost purrrrfect Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent effort Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaad Share your result: Share Tweet