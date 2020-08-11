Quiz: How well do you know US Vice Presidents?

With Joe Biden set to choose his vice presidential nominee this week, we’re testing your knowledge of US Veeps.
WITH JUST THREE months until Election Day in the US, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is this week to announce his vice president nominee.
Early in his campaign Biden insisted his running mate would be a woman and analysts suggested a black woman would help secure the African American vote which helped put Barack Obama in the Oval Office.
So today we’re testing your knowledge of US Vice Presidents.
Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is to announce his VP pick this week. Which one of these is not thought to be in the running for the job?
Kamala Harris
Susan Rice
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Gretchen Whitmer
Since 1980, who is the only vice president to go on to become president?
George H W Bush
Bill Clinton
Ronald Reagan
George W Bush
Who was vice president in the JFK administration, taking over as president following the Kennedy assassination before going on to win a term in the Oval Office in his own right in 1965?
Richard Nixon
Dwight D Eisenhower
Lyndon B Johnson
Gerald R Ford
Where is the official residence of the vice president located?
One Observatory Circle
One Reservation Square
One Constitution Square
One Depository Circle
Only two VPs have resigned while in office. The first was John Calhoun in 1832 and the second resignation came in 1973 during the Nixon administration, who was it?
Gerald R Ford
Spiro Agnew
Hubert H Humphrey
Al Gore
Why did they resign as VP?
The Nixon-Watergate scandal
Tax evasion and bribery
He fell into poor health
He emigrated from the US
Which VP famously insisted that the word potato is actually spelled ‘potatoe’ and challenged a 12-year-old boy on it during a spelling contest?
Dan Quayle
Joe Biden
Mike Pence
Al Gore
To become vice president of the US you must be aged 35 years or older, a native-born citizen of the US, and resident there for at least how long?
One year and one day
Ten years and one day
14 years
25 years
Which of these vice presidents has not publicly claimed Irish heritage?
Joe Biden
Harry S Truman
Mike Pence
Al Gore
And finally, how many US vice presidents are still alive today?
3
4
5
6
Former VP and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden