Quiz: How well do you recall the 2012-13 Premier League season?

How much do you remember about Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge of Man United?

Man United won the league. How many Premier League titles had they won at that stage?

12
13

14
15

Which of these teams won the FA Cup and were also relegated?

Portsmouth
Birmingham

Wigan
West Ham

Who was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year?

Gareth Bale
Robin van Persie

Luis Suarez
Eden Hazard

Which of these Man United players did not make the PFA Team of the Year?

David de Gea
Rio Ferdinand

Ryan Giggs
Michael Carrick

Which of these signings attracted the biggest transfer fee?

Santi Cazorla
Joe Allen

Javi García
Oscar

Name the sole former Republic of Ireland international who started that season as one of the 20 Premier League mangers?

Roy Keane
Gary Waddock

David O’Leary
Chris Hughton

Which of these players scored the most goals that season?

Frank Lampard
Dimitar Berbatov

Michu
Romelu Lukaku

Who did Chelsea beat 8-0 on 23 December 2012?

QPR
Aston Villa

Norwich City
Sunderland

Who was Liverpool’s manager that season?

Brendan Rodgers
Kenny Dalglish

Roy Hodgson
Rafael Benítez


You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.

You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.

You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.

You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?

