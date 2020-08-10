Quiz: How well do you recall the 2012-13 Premier League season?

Man United won the league. How many Premier League titles had they won at that stage? 12 13 14 15

Which of these teams won the FA Cup and were also relegated? Portsmouth Birmingham Wigan West Ham

Who was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year? Gareth Bale Robin van Persie Luis Suarez Eden Hazard

Which of these Man United players did not make the PFA Team of the Year? David de Gea Rio Ferdinand Ryan Giggs Michael Carrick

Which of these signings attracted the biggest transfer fee? Santi Cazorla Joe Allen Javi García Oscar

Name the sole former Republic of Ireland international who started that season as one of the 20 Premier League mangers? Roy Keane Gary Waddock David O’Leary Chris Hughton

Which of these players scored the most goals that season? Frank Lampard Dimitar Berbatov Michu Romelu Lukaku

Who did Chelsea beat 8-0 on 23 December 2012? QPR Aston Villa Norwich City Sunderland