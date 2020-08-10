Quiz: How well do you recall the 2012-13 Premier League season?

How much do you remember about Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge of Man United?
Man United won the league. How many Premier League titles had they won at that stage?
12
13
14
15
Which of these teams won the FA Cup and were also relegated?
Portsmouth
Birmingham
Wigan
West Ham
Who was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year?
Gareth Bale
Robin van Persie
Luis Suarez
Eden Hazard
Which of these Man United players did not make the PFA Team of the Year?
David de Gea
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Michael Carrick
Which of these signings attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Santi Cazorla
Joe Allen
Javi García
Oscar
Name the sole former Republic of Ireland international who started that season as one of the 20 Premier League mangers?
Roy Keane
Gary Waddock
David O’Leary
Chris Hughton
Which of these players scored the most goals that season?
Frank Lampard
Dimitar Berbatov
Michu
Romelu Lukaku
Who did Chelsea beat 8-0 on 23 December 2012?
QPR
Aston Villa
Norwich City
Sunderland
Who was Liverpool’s manager that season?
Brendan Rodgers
Kenny Dalglish
Roy Hodgson
Rafael Benítez
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Be part
of the team
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.
Become a Member