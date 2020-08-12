Quiz: How well do you remember 90s teen TV?

YESTERDAY, WE LEARNT that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is to be rebooted as a gitty Philadelphia-based drama.

Star of the original 90s TV sitcom Will Smith is a producer on the new show, simply titled Bel Air. But how much do you remember about these 90s teen shows?

In the Fresh Prince, who did NOT appear as a guest star? Wikimedia Naomi Campbell Oprah Winfrey Morgan Freeman Donald Trump Complete the California Dreams lyrics: ‘Surf dudes with attitudes, ____ ____’ Wikimedia Getting groovy Kinda groovy Super groovy Flippin’ groovy Not strictly teen TV, but can you name that Rugrat? Wikimedia Tommy Chuckie In Sister Sister, which twin was adopted by Lisa? Wikimedia Tia Tamera In an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which of these phrases is her clone NOT trained to say? Youtube Happy Halloween! That is so true! I’d love to! Mr. Poole can be so annoying! In Party of Five, what was the surname of the family the show was centred around? Fox Fox Robinson Hutchinson Salinger What was the name of Clarissa’s brother in Clarissa Explains It All? Viacom Johnson Ferguson Robert Roger What did the group of teenagers call themselves in Are You Afraid of the Dark? MTV The Midnight Society The Twilight Society The Nighttime Society The High Society Who played twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh in the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210? Wikimedia Tori Spelling and Luke Perry Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty Jenny Garth and Brian Austin Green Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty What was the name of the school in Saved By The Bell? NBC Riverside High School Beachside High School Bayside High School Sutton High School

Answer all the questions to see your result!

