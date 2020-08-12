Quiz: How well do you remember 90s teen TV?

Infosurhoy

This is a quiz all about how my life got flipped turned upside down.

YESTERDAY, WE LEARNT that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is to be rebooted as a gitty Philadelphia-based drama.

Star of the original 90s TV sitcom Will Smith is a producer on the new show, simply titled Bel Air. But how much do you remember about these 90s teen shows?

In the Fresh Prince, who did NOT appear as a guest star?

Naomi Campbell
Oprah Winfrey

Morgan Freeman
Donald Trump

Complete the California Dreams lyrics: ‘Surf dudes with attitudes, ____ ____’

Getting groovy
Kinda groovy

Super groovy
Flippin’ groovy

Not strictly teen TV, but can you name that Rugrat?

Tommy
Chuckie

In Sister Sister, which twin was adopted by Lisa?

Tia
Tamera

In an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which of these phrases is her clone NOT trained to say?

Happy Halloween!
That is so true!

I’d love to!
Mr. Poole can be so annoying!

In Party of Five, what was the surname of the family the show was centred around?

Fox
Robinson

Hutchinson
Salinger

What was the name of Clarissa’s brother in Clarissa Explains It All?

Johnson
Ferguson

Robert
Roger

What did the group of teenagers call themselves in Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The Midnight Society
The Twilight Society

The Nighttime Society
The High Society

Who played twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh in the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210?

Tori Spelling and Luke Perry
Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty

Jenny Garth and Brian Austin Green
Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty

What was the name of the school in Saved By The Bell?

Riverside High School
Beachside High School

Bayside High School
Sutton High School


You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!

You scored out of !
B
Lovely result

You scored out of !
C
‘I’ll take it’

You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!

You scored out of !
F
More reminiscing needed!

