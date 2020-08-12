Quiz: How well do you remember 90s teen TV?

This is a quiz all about how my life got flipped turned upside down.
YESTERDAY, WE LEARNT that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is to be rebooted as a gitty Philadelphia-based drama.
Star of the original 90s TV sitcom Will Smith is a producer on the new show, simply titled Bel Air. But how much do you remember about these 90s teen shows?
In the Fresh Prince, who did NOT appear as a guest star?
Wikimedia
Naomi Campbell
Oprah Winfrey
Morgan Freeman
Donald Trump
Complete the California Dreams lyrics: ‘Surf dudes with attitudes, ____ ____’
Wikimedia
Getting groovy
Kinda groovy
Super groovy
Flippin’ groovy
Not strictly teen TV, but can you name that Rugrat?
Wikimedia
Tommy
Chuckie
In Sister Sister, which twin was adopted by Lisa?
Wikimedia
Tia
Tamera
In an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which of these phrases is her clone NOT trained to say?
Youtube
Happy Halloween!
That is so true!
I’d love to!
Mr. Poole can be so annoying!
In Party of Five, what was the surname of the family the show was centred around?
Fox
Fox
Robinson
Hutchinson
Salinger
What was the name of Clarissa’s brother in Clarissa Explains It All?
Viacom
Johnson
Ferguson
Robert
Roger
What did the group of teenagers call themselves in Are You Afraid of the Dark?
MTV
The Midnight Society
The Twilight Society
The Nighttime Society
The High Society
Who played twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh in the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210?
Wikimedia
Tori Spelling and Luke Perry
Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty
Jenny Garth and Brian Austin Green
Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty
What was the name of the school in Saved By The Bell?
NBC
Riverside High School
Beachside High School
Bayside High School
Sutton High School
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
‘I’ll take it’
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
More reminiscing needed!
#Open journalism
No news is bad news
Your contributions will help us continue
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now