Quiz: How well do you remember Euro 2000?

The Republic of Ireland failed to qualify after losing a two-legged play-off to which nation? Belgium Turkey France The Netherlands

Which two countries hosted the competition? Austria and Switzerland Poland and Ukraine Belgium and the Netherlands Spain and Portugal

This team finished bottom of their group thanks to three defeats… Denmark Sweden Germany Slovenia

England failed to progress past the group stages. Who was their manager at the time? Glenn Hoddle Sven-Goran Eriksson Steve McClaren Kevin Keegan

Holders Germany lost 3-0 to Portugal, but who bagged a hat-trick in that game? Sergio Conceicao Luis Figo Pauleta Nuno Gomes

What score did the Netherlands defeat FR Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals? 5-0 5-1 6-0 6-1

Name this Spanish player, who scored one goal at Euro 2000… Joseba Etxeberria Alfonso Pérez Pedro Munitis Sergi Barjuán

Where was the final played? Rotterdam Brussels Amsterdam Eindhoven

David Trezeguet’s goal that won France the final came in which minute? 93rd 103rd 113th 123rd

Italy were runners-up, but which manufacturer made their kit at the time? Lotto Kappa Puma Diadora

Who won Player of the Tournament? Thierry Henry Marcel Desailly David Trezeguet Zinedine Zidane