Quiz: How well do you remember Euro 2000?

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

It’s 20 years since one of the most entertaining tournaments of all time, which was won by France.

The Republic of Ireland failed to qualify after losing a two-legged play-off to which nation?

Belgium
Turkey

France
The Netherlands

Which two countries hosted the competition?

Austria and Switzerland

Poland and Ukraine

Belgium and the Netherlands
Spain and Portugal

This team finished bottom of their group thanks to three defeats…

Denmark

Sweden

Germany

Slovenia

England failed to progress past the group stages. Who was their manager at the time?

Glenn Hoddle
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Steve McClaren
Kevin Keegan

Holders Germany lost 3-0 to Portugal, but who bagged a hat-trick in that game?

Sergio Conceicao

Luis Figo

Pauleta

Nuno Gomes

What score did the Netherlands defeat FR Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals?

5-0
5-1

6-0
6-1

Name this Spanish player, who scored one goal at Euro 2000…

Joseba Etxeberria
Alfonso Pérez

Pedro Munitis
Sergi Barjuán

Where was the final played?

Rotterdam

Brussels

Amsterdam

Eindhoven

David Trezeguet’s goal that won France the final came in which minute?

93rd
103rd

113th
123rd

Italy were runners-up, but which manufacturer made their kit at the time?

Lotto
Kappa

Puma
Diadora

Who won Player of the Tournament?

Thierry Henry
Marcel Desailly

David Trezeguet
Zinedine Zidane

And which striker was joint-top scorer alongside Patrick Kluivert with five goals?

Nuno Gomes

Thierry Henry

Savo Milosevic

Pippo Inzaghi


You scored out of !
Zinedine Zidane
A Euro 2000 winner and Player of the Tournament. You couldn’t ask for more.

You scored out of !
Francesco Totti
Unlucky to just miss out on top spot, like the Roma and Italy legend.

You scored out of !
Raul
Improvements needed. The Real Madrid striker reached the quarters with Spain before crashing out.

You scored out of !
Carsten Jancker
Uncharacteristically poor from Germany, who headed home after finishing bottom of their group. A bit like you here.

Denis Bedoya
