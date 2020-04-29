Quiz: How well do you remember Euro 2000?

It’s 20 years since one of the most entertaining tournaments of all time, which was won by France.
The Republic of Ireland failed to qualify after losing a two-legged play-off to which nation?
Belgium
Turkey
France
The Netherlands
Which two countries hosted the competition?
Austria and Switzerland
Poland and Ukraine
Belgium and the Netherlands
Spain and Portugal
This team finished bottom of their group thanks to three defeats…
Denmark
Sweden
Germany
Slovenia
England failed to progress past the group stages. Who was their manager at the time?
Glenn Hoddle
Sven-Goran Eriksson
Steve McClaren
Kevin Keegan
Holders Germany lost 3-0 to Portugal, but who bagged a hat-trick in that game?
Sergio Conceicao
Luis Figo
Pauleta
Nuno Gomes
What score did the Netherlands defeat FR Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals?
5-0
5-1
6-0
6-1
Name this Spanish player, who scored one goal at Euro 2000…
Joseba Etxeberria
Alfonso Pérez
Pedro Munitis
Sergi Barjuán
Where was the final played?
Rotterdam
Brussels
Amsterdam
Eindhoven
David Trezeguet’s goal that won France the final came in which minute?
93rd
103rd
113th
123rd
Italy were runners-up, but which manufacturer made their kit at the time?
Lotto
Kappa
Puma
Diadora
Who won Player of the Tournament?
Thierry Henry
Marcel Desailly
David Trezeguet
Zinedine Zidane
And which striker was joint-top scorer alongside Patrick Kluivert with five goals?
Nuno Gomes
Thierry Henry
Savo Milosevic
Pippo Inzaghi
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Zinedine Zidane
A Euro 2000 winner and Player of the Tournament. You couldn’t ask for more.
You scored out of !
Francesco Totti
Unlucky to just miss out on top spot, like the Roma and Italy legend.
You scored out of !
Raul
Improvements needed. The Real Madrid striker reached the quarters with Spain before crashing out.
You scored out of !
Carsten Jancker
Uncharacteristically poor from Germany, who headed home after finishing bottom of their group. A bit like you here.
Be First to Comment