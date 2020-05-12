 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1999-2000 season?

By Denis Bedoya on May 12, 2020

Looking back on when Man United won the league by 18 points and Roy Keane was named Player of the Year.

Man United triumphed ultimately. How many Premiership titles had they won by the end of the season?

3
4

5
6

Who finished top scorer that season?

Alan Shearer
Dwight Yorke

Kevin Phillips
Michael Bridges

Which of these Irish players didn’t make the PFA Team of the Year?

Roy Keane
Ian Harte

Gary Kelly
Damien Duff

Which team finished bottom of the table with what was, at the time, a record Premiership low of just 24 points?

Bradford City
Watford

Sheffield Wednesday
Wimbledon

Which Irish player finished as top scorer that season?

Niall Quinn
Robbie Keane

Dominic Foley
Roy Keane

A 1-0 loss on the final day to which team cost Liverpool a Champions League place?

Derby County
Bradford City

Southampton
Chelsea

Which team managed to finish 14th despite going the entire season without an away win?

West Ham
Newcastle

Middlesbrough
Coventry

Who was named PFA Young Player of the Year?

David Beckham
Harry Kewell

Rio Ferdinand
Nick Barmby

Man United lost only three matches all season, including a 5-0 defeat against which team?

Arsenal
Newcastle

Chelsea
Tottenham

Per the figures of Transfermarkt.co.uk, which of these high-profile signings cost the most?

Thierry Henry
Emile Heskey

Chris Sutton
Massimo Taibi


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Originally published at 07.00

Published in Top Stories

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from Top StoriesMore posts in Top Stories »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *