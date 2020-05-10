 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How well do you remember Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning football sides?

By Denis Bedoya on May 10, 2020

Let’s test out your knowledge here.

Tyrone captured the Sam Maguire in 2003, 2005 and 2008 but which of these players did not feature in all three All-Ireland finals?

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sean Cavanagh

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Enda McGinley

©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Pascal McConnell

©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Philip Jordan

Tyrone defeated Kerry in the 2003 ‘puke football’ All-Ireland semi-final. What was the final score?

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tyrone 0-11 Kerry 0-5
Tyrone 0-13 Kerry 0-6

Tyrone 1-10 Kerry 0-8
Tyrone 0-12 Kerry 0-7

Conor Gormley executed a goal-saving block in the 2003 All-Ireland final. But which Armagh player took the shot?

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Steven McDonnell

©INPHO/Andrew Paton

Oisín McConville

©INPHO/Patrick Bolger

Ronan Clarke

©INPHO/Andrew Paton

Tony McEntee

In 2008, Tyrone overcame Kerry for the second consecutive time in an All-Ireland final. How many All-Stars did they win that year?

INPHO/James Crombie

8
5

6
7

Owen Mulligan and Peter Canavan combined for a superb goal in the ’05 decider. Who kicked in the ball to set-up the score?

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Philip Jordan

©INPHO/Andrew Paton

Colin Holmes

©INPHO/ Tom Honan

Ryan Mellon

©INPHO/Andrew Paton

Davy Harte

“I’m not finished yet, it took me a long time to get here” – who said this famous quote after Tyrone’s 2003 success.

INPHO/Andrew Paton

Mickey Harte
Peter Canavan

Brian Dooher
Owen Mulligan

Who scored the decisive goal that edged Tyrone to victory over Kerry in the 2008 decider?

©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Sean Cavanagh

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Martin Penrose

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tommy McGuigan

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Ryan Mellon

Staying with the 2008 season, who did Tyrone overcome in the All-Ireland semi-final that year?

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Dublin
Wexford

Cork
Mayo

The 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final saw Owen Mulligan grab a famous goal against Dublin. Who delivered the pass to set-up the score?

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Ryan McMenamin

©INPHO/Andrew Paton

Brian McGuigan

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Davy Harte

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Stephen O’Neill

Back to the 2003 final one last time, what was Armagh’s full-time score that saw them lose their title to Tyrone?

©INPHO/Andrew Paton

0-9
0-10

0-7
0-11


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention when Tyrone were winning those All-Irelands.

You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.

You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.

You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There’s not much we can say about that. Did you even see any of Tyrone’s All-Ireland victories?

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

