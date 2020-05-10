Quiz: How well do you remember Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning football sides?

Let’s test out your knowledge here.
Tyrone captured the Sam Maguire in 2003, 2005 and 2008 but which of these players did not feature in all three All-Ireland finals?
Sean Cavanagh
Enda McGinley
Pascal McConnell
Philip Jordan
Tyrone defeated Kerry in the 2003 ‘puke football’ All-Ireland semi-final. What was the final score?
Tyrone 0-11 Kerry 0-5
Tyrone 0-13 Kerry 0-6
Tyrone 1-10 Kerry 0-8
Tyrone 0-12 Kerry 0-7
Conor Gormley executed a goal-saving block in the 2003 All-Ireland final. But which Armagh player took the shot?
Steven McDonnell
Oisín McConville
Ronan Clarke
Tony McEntee
In 2008, Tyrone overcame Kerry for the second consecutive time in an All-Ireland final. How many All-Stars did they win that year?
8
5
6
7
Owen Mulligan and Peter Canavan combined for a superb goal in the ’05 decider. Who kicked in the ball to set-up the score?
Philip Jordan
Colin Holmes
Ryan Mellon
Davy Harte
“I’m not finished yet, it took me a long time to get here” – who said this famous quote after Tyrone’s 2003 success.
Mickey Harte
Peter Canavan
Brian Dooher
Owen Mulligan
Who scored the decisive goal that edged Tyrone to victory over Kerry in the 2008 decider?
Sean Cavanagh
Martin Penrose
Tommy McGuigan
Ryan Mellon
Staying with the 2008 season, who did Tyrone overcome in the All-Ireland semi-final that year?
Dublin
Wexford
Cork
Mayo
The 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final saw Owen Mulligan grab a famous goal against Dublin. Who delivered the pass to set-up the score?
Ryan McMenamin
Brian McGuigan
Davy Harte
Stephen O’Neill
Back to the 2003 final one last time, what was Armagh’s full-time score that saw them lose their title to Tyrone?
0-9
0-10
0-7
0-11
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention when Tyrone were winning those All-Irelands.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There’s not much we can say about that. Did you even see any of Tyrone’s All-Ireland victories?
