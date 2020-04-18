Quiz on ITV cast: Who is in the cast of Who Wants to be a Millionaire drama?

QUIZ ON ITV is a new drama series which first aired on April 13. Who is in the cast of the Who Wants to be a Millionaire drama?

Quiz on ITV has quickly become one of the most popular shows to watch at the moment. The series is the latest adaptation of a true story which saw a couple, Charles and Diana Ingram, supposedly cheat their way to winning a million pounds on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Former Army Major Charles Ingram appeared as a contestant on the popular quiz show back in 2001, and host Chris Tarrant read the questions. His wife Diana was sat in the audience, and it was alleged she had coughed throughout the episode to indicate the correct answers and help her husband win the cash.

Who is in the cast of Quiz on ITV? Charles Ingram – Matthew Macfadyen The British Army Major Charles Ingram was the contestant on the episode in 2001 and the clip of his time on the show is available to watch on YouTube. In the episode, Ingram tried to create as much time as possible between questions so his wife could indicate the correct answer. Macfadyen takes on the role of Ingram in this new three-part series and he plays a very convincing contestant, who sees the pressure build when his secret is out. In the trailer he tries to explain how he changed his answer often to create a sense of tension, which is what the creators of the show wanted. Macfadyen is an English actor who has appeared on stage and on the big screen, performing as Mr Darcy in Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice. He has also taken on a main role in the series Succession, and he was in the cast of Spooks between 2002 and 2011.

Diana Ingram – Sian Clifford Diana Ingram is the wife of Charles and she too had been a former contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, saying she was a huge fan of the show. She sat in the audience during the episode and is heard coughing throughout the show, seemingly indicating which answer Charles should choose. The couple suffered the consequences of their actions, facing years of harassment from the public, and Diana’s husband was kicked out of the army. Clifford, who has previously starred in Fleabag, spoke on BBC Women’s Hour about her role on Quiz and has been described as an idol. She told Radio Times it “was not hard to empathise” with the real-life couple as their lives were turned upside down. She said: “[It was] pretty rough going, and you see a lot more of that part of the tale in the episode three. “It’s very focussed on the family, and it was really emotional for me to watch it, it was really emotional for us to film those scenes. Yeah, it’s pretty shocking.” She has also starred in a TV miniseries called Vanity Fair and she featured in an episode of Liar on the BBC.

Chris Tarrant – Michael Sheen Chris Tarrant was the host of the TV quiz show at the time and he indicated in the famous episode he had no idea how the couple came to win the money. Tarrant appeared on This Morning back in 2019 and he discussed the coughing scandal on the show with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth. He said the episode never actually transmitted. He said: “We stopped the cheque and we stopped the show – you will have seen it as it went out on a documentary. “I met Michael Sheen, I’m thrilled, he’s a brilliant actor.” Later when he speaks about the Major he says: “He is so guilty”. He did say he did not suspect a thing when the episode was going on. He said: “I had no idea”. The esteemed actor Sheen has starred in Good Omens alongside David Tennant, and he is best known for his classical stage roles in Amadeus and Look Back in Anger.

Sonia Woodley QC – Helen McCrory Sonia Woodley QC was Charles Ingram’s defence counsel at one point during the trial, and the events happened just before the 9/11 tragedy. McCrory, who plays the barrister, said she had been gripped by the narrative of the script and was left with many questions about the Ingrams. The British actress played Clair Dowar MP in Skyfall back in 2012 and her TV roles include His Dark Materials, Penny Dreadful and Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders. McCrory has been praised in the media this month as her joint initiative with actor Damian Lewis has seen more than one million pounds raised to provide meals for NHS workers. Speaking to the BBC she said she had felt overwhelming feelings of sadness during the lockdown. She said: “It’s this fear and it’s the vulnerability coming out and then you pick yourself up and you go along again as if nothing happened. And it’s very surreal.”

Celador Television Chairman Paul Smith – Mark Bonnar Paul Smith was the head of the Who Wants to be a Millionaire production and in the series, he plays a crucial role in telling the story of how the couple cheated. The suspicious production team had caught on to the scandal before host Chris Tarrant knew what was going on, and they played back the recording. In the series Paul is convinced of their guilt, despite the couple protesting their innocence to this day and the scandal remaining a mystery. Bonnar, who stars as Paul in the series, took part in an interview with STV during which he said his dream role was “captain of the Starship Enterprise”. The Scottish actor is known for his roles as Duncan Hunter in Shetland, and DCC Mike Dryden in Line of Duty. He has also starred in the series Unforgotten and he won a BAFTA Scotland award for his role as Barrister Colin Osborne.

