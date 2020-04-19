Quiz on ITV: How many episodes in Who Wants to be a Millionaire series?

QUIZ ON ITV is a new drama series which tells the story of a couple who cheated their way to winning the cash prize. How many episodes are in the Who Wants to be a Millionaire series?

Quiz on ITV retells the story of Charles and Diana Ingram who tried to cheat their way to winning one million pounds on the quiz show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire. The popular British quiz show invites contestants to answer a series of questions, using different lifelines to help them win the grand prize. A new drama series has been created by ITV to highlight the true story of one couple who used strategic coughing to win the cash.

How many episodes in Who Wants to be a Millionaire series? For those who took an interest in the true story of the Ingram family, they will be pleased to hear the drama series inspired by their story starts tonight (April 13). The limited series is made up of three episodes, which will air across consecutive days throughout this week, so fans will not have to wait long to find out what happens next. The first episode airs tonight, on Easter Monday, at 9pm, with episode two airing on Tuesday, April 14 at 9pm, and the final episode on Wednesday, April 15 at 9pm. Each episode will walk viewers through the story of the ‘heist’ which happened on the popular game show back in the early Noughties.

The series was written by James Graham, who also created a play of the same name, and it dramatises the events of the coughing scandal back in 2001. Former British Army Major Charles Ingram featured on the series, which at the time was hosted by Chris Tarrant. His wife Diana and their accomplice Tecwen Whittock sat in the audience. Two years later, in 2003, the Ingrams were found guilty of deceiving the host, audience and the crew of Who Wants to be a Millionaire after it was revealed Diana and Whittock had coughed to indicate the right answers. Both were given two-year suspended sentences and were asked to pay back £115,000 following the prosecution’s argument.

In 2017, Graham created a play based on the scandal which premiered at the Minerva before hitting the West End. Michael Sheen, who starred in Good Omens on Amazon Prime, features in the series as host Chris Tarrant and fans have already expressed their excitement. One fan said on Twitter: “Haven’t seen it yet, but I’m beginning to think #MichaelSheen is a genius the way he does impressions. My advice to him is to imitate old Hollywood stars, he’s bound to get an #Oscar.” In the trailer for the new series, Tarrant is seen being interviewed by the production company about the scandal, and we catch a glimpse of the court case which followed. He says: “It’s in front of live TV cameras, you know? That’s the audacity of it.” The trailer then shows Tarrant hugging an emotional Ingram after he answered the winning question.

A member of the counsel is heard saying: “A man who didn’t particularly like quizzes arrived on the show, behaved strangely and won a million. So something must be wrong, he must have cheated, right?” Charles Ingram was forced to resign as an Army Major in 2003 and there is still some controversy over whether he was guilty of cheating on the quiz show. His wife had been a fan of the show long before Charles featured on it, and she entered as a contestant in an earlier episode, winning £32,000. Fans have been revisiting the famous clip which is available to watch on YouTube, and have spotted the coughs while Ingram is deliberating on the answers.

His wife keeps a straight face throughout the episode and Charles tries to stall the host to create more time for his accomplices to give him the answers. Diana is invited onto the stage after Charles gives his winning answer and she is heard saying: “I can’t believe it, this is fantastic.” Tarrant is heard saying: “What a night, absolutely incredible, I have no idea how you got it. Diana – you went to hell and back up there. I have no idea what your strategy was.” Graham said he wanted to create another version of the events as he was “gripped” by the story when it came out all those years ago, and it still fascinates him to this day. He told Radio Times: “It’s a very English heist. Putting it onto stage at Chichester and the West End was such a lot of fun, and with a new team we now get to re-imagine the whole story afresh for television.”

