Quiz on ITV: Viewers stunned by Michael Sheen’s Chris Tarrant portrayal ‘Scarily accurate’

QUIZ premiered last night as ITV viewers caught a glimpse of how Charles Ingram pocked the top prize of £1 million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. But, some viewers struggled to concentrate as they were distracted by Michael Sheen’s portrayal of Chris Tarrant.

The eagerly anticipated ITV drama, Quiz, kicked off yesterday evening as viewers were treated to an insight into how Charles Ingram (played by Matthew Macfadyen) and his wife, Diana (Sian Clifford), managed to win the elusive £1 million prize on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. On September 10, 2001, Chris Tarrant was gobsmacked when Charles walked away with the top prize but an investigation followed when rumours began to fly over how the couple managed such a feat. BACK BRITAIN’S BRAVE NHS HEROES – CLICK HERE NOW

In the months after the victory, the couple and their friend Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson) were plagued with accusations and came under heavy scrutiny. However, despite the intriguing mystery at the heart of the show, many viewers were focussed on the Quiz show’s iconic host. As the ITV drama kicked off, Quiz viewers flocked to Twitter to comment on Michael’s portrayal of the quizmaster. One viewer tweeted: “Have to admit, Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant, bloody good casting! #Quiz.”

“#Quiz Michael Sheen is brilliant. All the mannerisms – the best was the ‘hur-hur’ laugh when he met Mark Bonnar’s character,” another said. “Michael Sheen is scarily accurate as Chris Tarrant #Quiz,” a third tweeted. While another remarked: “Crazy how much Michael Sheen looks and sounds like Chris Tarrant #Quiz.” “If for no other reason, #Quiz is worth watching for Michael Sheen’s portrayal of Chris Tarrant. Absolutely nailing his voice and mannerisms to a tee. Brilliant actor,” a fifth said.

“Keep thinking Chris Tarrant is actually in this, Michael Sheen is that good. #Quiz,” someone else said. Chris hosted the show from its inception in 1998 to 2014 before announcing it was time to step down from the show. Four years later, ITV announced the quiz would return with Jeremy Clarkson as the quizmaster. In tonight’s premiere, Quiz set the scene for the brilliant bizarre fraud scandal watched live on TV back in 2001.

Charles brother-in-law, Adrian Pollock (Trystan Gravelle) has an obsession with Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and is crushed when he walks away from the hotseat with £32,000. The businessman racked up huge debts and thought the show would be his ticket to financial security but his sister was horrified when she discovered how little the winning sum would help. Diana was next in the hot seat after working out how to increase her chances of being selected by the show’s producers. However, she too didn’t bag the top prize and walked away disappointed with £32,000.