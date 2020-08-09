Infosurhoy

Quiz: This is your chance to test how much you know about seeds

0
By on Top Stories

Yes, seeds.

PEOPLE ACROSS THE world have received a strange, unexpected gift in the post recently: Seeds.

The phenomenon has been recorded in several countries, with authorities asking the public not to plant them.

Irish authorities issued a warning about the strange deliveries this week.

It is thought to be part of a ‘brushing’ scam, where an online seller sets up an account using an innocent party’s personal details (usually sourced through data dumped or sold online after a website is hacked), sending them the products as ‘gifts’, and then using that account to write fake – but verified – reviews.

The only sane and rational course of action here for us was, of course, to write a quiz about seeds. Let’s go.

#Open journalism

No news is bad news
Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Let’s start with something easy. What are these?

Shutterstock

Sunflower seeds
Apple seeds

Potato seeds
Ham seeds

When a seed begins to grow, it is called…

Shutterstock

Budding
Shucking

Germination
Plantbirth

And what does a seed need to germinate?

Shutterstock

Sunlight and soil – that’s it
Water, oxygen, the right temperature, sometimes light

Water only
A bit of cop on

Generally speaking, what do you call a seed surrounded by an edible reproductive body?
A fruit
A vegetable

A date palm seed recovered from the rubble of an ancient Israeli city is the oldest seed to be successfully germinated. How old was it?

Shutterstock

~10,000 years
~2,000 years

~500 years
Not that old, it was only something like five years, it really wasn’t a big deal if I’m being honest with you.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is located on a remote Norwegian island, and preserves a wide variety of plants in case they go extinct. What happened to the vault in 2017?

Frode Ramone/Wikimedia

Fungal growth caused by poor ventilation destroyed half the archive, but most were easily replaced.
The US government withdrew funding for the project.

A greedy chicken got in! She ate all the seeds.
Permafrost around the vault melted (thanks, climate change), causing some minor flooding but no damage to the seeds themselves.

Ireland has our own organisation aimed at preserving rare plants. What are they called?

Shutterstock

Irish Seed Savers
Irish Seed Heroes

The Irish Seed Preservation Society (ISPS)
Bunch of Saps

Quick! Here are some more seeds. What are they?

Shutterstock

Ah come on, they’re obviously horse chestnuts.
Wait! Chest-nut. Is this a trick question? They’re NOT a seed, they’re a nut.

No wait, surely most nuts are just seeds with a harder outer shell? They’re horse chestnuts.
Ah lads, come on, they’re obviously water chestnuts.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has asked anyone who randomly receives seeds in the post to not plant them. Why?

Shutterstock

They’re very poor quality.
They’re genetically modified.

They could be invasive species.
They’re just scared of the truth getting out, man.

And finally, you were all thinking it, so here’s a question about it: What’s the tail of a sperm cell called?

Shutterstock

Prehensile
Flagellum

Tailpiece
Swimmy bit


Answer all the questions to see your result!

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You are the mighty oak tree
How you completed this quiz is beyond me, but you sure do know a lot about seeds, having grown from one many years ago.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You’re a skilled gardener
We just know you’re a dab hand in the garden.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You’re not the best in the garden, but at least you tried

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
You’re whoever has been sending all those random seeds
You know nothing about seeds and do not care for them, only seeing them as a means to an end.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply