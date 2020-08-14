Quiz: Which Irish ‘staycation’ destination is this?

Many of us are holidaying at home this year, and there’s plenty of lovely places to visit.
THE PUBLIC HEALTH advice for this year is not to go abroad for holidays, so it’s meant that many of us have gone on a ‘staycation’ instead.
Ireland does have plenty to offer – you could go just about anywhere for a break away – but can you tell which popular spots are pictured below?
Best of luck!
Which coastal Clare town is this?
David Steele/Shutterstock
Doolin
Lahinch
Doonbeg
Kilkee
A bridge connects this town to Kerry’s Valentia Island. What’s it called?
Armin Binz/Shutterstock
Sneem
Kenmare
Cahersiveen
Portmagee
Where are we here?
Kellie Diane Stewart/Shutterstock
Westport
Galway
Tuam
Ballina
North of the border now, where is this?
Ballygally View Images/Shutterstock
Ballycastle
Portrush
Newcastle
Warrenpoint
Which midlands town is this?
Monicami/Shutterstock
Mullingar
Tullamore
Athlone
Birr
This south-eastern town is…. ?
Maria_Janus/Shutterstock
Enniscorthy
Kilmore Quay
Arklow
Tramore
Where’s this then?
Giancarlo Liguori/Shutterstock
Midleton
Carrigaline
Kinsale
Cobh
Where could you visit this lovely castle?
Brett Andersen/Shutterstock
Thurles
Kilkenny
Carlow
Portlaoise
Which east coast spot is this?
lukian025/Shutterstock
Skerries
Bettystown
Carlingford
Bray
Last but not least, where in Donegal is this?
Google Street View
Ballybofey
Glenties
Bundoran
Dungloe
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Perfect 10!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A good effort
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaad
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
