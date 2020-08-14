Infosurhoy

Quiz: Which Irish ‘staycation’ destination is this?

Many of us are holidaying at home this year, and there’s plenty of lovely places to visit.

THE PUBLIC HEALTH advice for this year is not to go abroad for holidays, so it’s meant that many of us have gone on a ‘staycation’ instead.

Ireland does have plenty to offer – you could go just about anywhere for a break away – but can you tell which popular spots are pictured below?

Best of luck!

Which coastal Clare town is this?

David Steele/Shutterstock

Doolin
Lahinch

Doonbeg
Kilkee

A bridge connects this town to Kerry’s Valentia Island. What’s it called?

Armin Binz/Shutterstock

Sneem
Kenmare

Cahersiveen
Portmagee

Where are we here?

Kellie Diane Stewart/Shutterstock

Westport
Galway

Tuam
Ballina

North of the border now, where is this?

Ballygally View Images/Shutterstock

Ballycastle
Portrush

Newcastle
Warrenpoint

Which midlands town is this?

Monicami/Shutterstock

Mullingar
Tullamore

Athlone
Birr

This south-eastern town is…. ?

Maria_Janus/Shutterstock

Enniscorthy
Kilmore Quay

Arklow
Tramore

Where’s this then?

Giancarlo Liguori/Shutterstock

Midleton
Carrigaline

Kinsale
Cobh

Where could you visit this lovely castle?

Brett Andersen/Shutterstock

Thurles
Kilkenny

Carlow
Portlaoise

Which east coast spot is this?

lukian025/Shutterstock

Skerries
Bettystown

Carlingford
Bray

Last but not least, where in Donegal is this?

Google Street View

Ballybofey
Glenties

Bundoran
Dungloe


Answer all the questions to see your result!

PA Images

You scored out of !
Top Dog
Perfect 10!

PA Images

You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect

PA Images

You scored out of !
Fintastic
A good effort

PA Images

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaad

PA Images

You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort

