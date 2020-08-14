Quiz: Which Irish ‘staycation’ destination is this?

THE PUBLIC HEALTH advice for this year is not to go abroad for holidays, so it’s meant that many of us have gone on a ‘staycation’ instead.

Ireland does have plenty to offer – you could go just about anywhere for a break away – but can you tell which popular spots are pictured below?

Best of luck!

Which coastal Clare town is this? David Steele/Shutterstock Doolin Lahinch Doonbeg Kilkee A bridge connects this town to Kerry’s Valentia Island. What’s it called? Armin Binz/Shutterstock Sneem Kenmare Cahersiveen Portmagee Where are we here? Kellie Diane Stewart/Shutterstock Westport Galway Tuam Ballina North of the border now, where is this? Ballygally View Images/Shutterstock Ballycastle Portrush Newcastle Warrenpoint Which midlands town is this? Monicami/Shutterstock Mullingar Tullamore Athlone Birr This south-eastern town is…. ? Maria_Janus/Shutterstock Enniscorthy Kilmore Quay Arklow Tramore Where’s this then? Giancarlo Liguori/Shutterstock Midleton Carrigaline Kinsale Cobh Where could you visit this lovely castle? Brett Andersen/Shutterstock Thurles Kilkenny Carlow Portlaoise Which east coast spot is this? lukian025/Shutterstock Skerries Bettystown Carlingford Bray Last but not least, where in Donegal is this? Google Street View Ballybofey Glenties Bundoran Dungloe

Answer all the questions to see your result!

PA Images You scored out of ! Top Dog Perfect 10! PA Images You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect PA Images You scored out of ! Fintastic A good effort PA Images You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaad PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort