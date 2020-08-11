Quiz: Which of these well-known people is older?

Fancy your chances at this evening’s quiz?
TONIGHT’S QUIZ IS one – literally – for the ages.
You’ll have to choose which one is older out of the following well-known figures.
Best of luck!
One of these Avengers’ actors turns 37 today. The other turned 39 in June. Who’s older?
Shutterstock
Chris Hemsworth
Shutterstock
Chris Evans
Who’s older between these two?
House of Commons/PA
Bertie Ahern
Stefan Rousseau/PA Images
Tony Blair
Who is older from these two famous Olympians?
Brian Lawless/PA Images
Annalise Murphy
Richard Sellers/PA Images
Katie Taylor
These actresses won the last two Academy Awards for Best Actress for The Favourite and Judy, respectively. Who’s older?
Matt Crossick/PA Images
Olivia Colman
John Angelillo/PA Images
Renée Zellweger
These two famous artists share multiple Grammy awards between them. Who’s older?
Jim Ruymen/PA Images
Beyoncé
Imagespace/PA Images
Lady Gaga
Both of these are considered among the best to have ever played their respective sports. Who’s older?
PA Images
LeBron James
Joan Monfort/PA Images
Lionel Messi
Which of these veteran actors is older?
Armando Gallo/PA Images
Harrison Ford
Ik Aldama/PA Images
Robert de Niro
Which of these TV chefs is older?
PMA/PA Images
Gordon Ramsay
Isabel Infantes/PA Images
Jamie Oliver
Which of these actresses is older?
Chris Young/PA Images
Meryl Streep
John Angelillo/PA Images
Whoopi Goldberg
Which of these US presidential rivals is older?
PA Images
Donald Trump
PA Images
Joe Biden
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Well done, full marks
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A good effort
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
#Open journalism
No news is bad news
Your contributions will help us continue
No news is bad news
Support The Journal
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now