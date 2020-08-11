Infosurhoy

Quiz: Which of these well-known people is older?

Fancy your chances at this evening’s quiz?

TONIGHT’S QUIZ IS one – literally – for the ages.

You’ll have to choose which one is older out of the following well-known figures.

Best of luck!

One of these Avengers’ actors turns 37 today. The other turned 39 in June. Who’s older?

Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth

Shutterstock

Chris Evans

Who’s older between these two?

House of Commons/PA

Bertie Ahern

Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

Tony Blair

Who is older from these two famous Olympians?

Brian Lawless/PA Images

Annalise Murphy

Richard Sellers/PA Images

Katie Taylor

These actresses won the last two Academy Awards for Best Actress for The Favourite and Judy, respectively. Who’s older?

Matt Crossick/PA Images

Olivia Colman

John Angelillo/PA Images

Renée Zellweger

These two famous artists share multiple Grammy awards between them. Who’s older?

Jim Ruymen/PA Images

Beyoncé

Imagespace/PA Images

Lady Gaga

Both of these are considered among the best to have ever played their respective sports. Who’s older?

PA Images

LeBron James

Joan Monfort/PA Images

Lionel Messi

Which of these veteran actors is older?

Armando Gallo/PA Images

Harrison Ford

Ik Aldama/PA Images

Robert de Niro

Which of these TV chefs is older?

PMA/PA Images

Gordon Ramsay

Isabel Infantes/PA Images

Jamie Oliver

Which of these actresses is older?

Chris Young/PA Images

Meryl Streep

John Angelillo/PA Images

Whoopi Goldberg

Which of these US presidential rivals is older?

PA Images

Donald Trump

PA Images

Joe Biden


Answer all the questions to see your result!

PA Images

You scored out of !
Top Dog
Well done, full marks

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

PA Images

You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

PA Images

You scored out of !
Fintastic
A good effort

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

PA Images

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

PA Images

You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

