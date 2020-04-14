Rafael Nadal coronavirus fears dispelled after Roger Federer tour conversation

Rafael Nadal “doesn’t give a damn about tennis right now”, according to his uncle Toni.

Rafael Nadal has no fears about struggling to find his top form when the coronavirus pandemic passes, according to his former coach and uncle Toni.

World No 2 Nadal has not been in action since winning the Mexican Open title in Acapulco last month. The Spaniard returned home after Indian Wells was cancelled just days before the event was due to start. It has been revealed that the 33-year-old was tipped off by Bill Gates about how badly the world would be affected by coronavirus. Nadal was told during the Match for Africa event with Roger Federer that his country would be on lockdown. But his uncle Toni dispelled fears he will not be the same player when the ATP tour resumes.

“I understand Bill Gates spoke to Rafa, who was with him and Roger Federer at the exhibition match in Cape Town,” said Toni. “They were chatting and at one point in the conversation, Bill Gates told my nephew that in two months, you wouldn’t be able to travel. And so it is. “When he was a kid, Rafael was away from playing for a week and then he had a hard time hitting the ball again. But from a certain age, with more experience, that’s no longer the case. “Because of injury, he could go up to three months without touching the racquet, but when he returned, he was fine in a week, or at most 10 or 15 days. This will be a similar situation.”

Nadal’s favourite tournament, the French Open, has been controversially moved from May to late September without the consultation of many events. The clay Grand Slam now clashes with Federer’s Laver Cup, which has officially been added to the tour this year. But 12-time champion Nadal is not even thinking about how he will prepare for Roland Garros. Toni Nadal added: “There are people who complained about not being consulted, but I’m not Roland Garros and I don’t consult about it. “I said a few weeks ago that things were going to be totally stopped for a while. How do you want us to play tennis? It’s unthinkable. It won’t be played until there is a very clear security measure.