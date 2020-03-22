Rafael Nadal sends reassuring message to families after closing academy due to coronavirus

Rafael Nadal’s world-class academy is taking care of youngsters unable to be with their loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rafael Nadal has written an open letter to the families of children living and training at his academy in Mallorca explaining the decision to close the site. Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak with over 550 deaths and the world’s fourth-highest number of cases with 13,716.

In a bid to stem the spread of the virus, the Spanish government has issued a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency. After learning the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells would be cancelled on November 8, Nadal flew back to his hometown of Porto Cristo. The world No 2 is understood to be working on his physical conditioning at his home as he is unable to visit his nearby academy, which he uses as his training base. The academy serves as a school and training base for some of the brightest tennis talents in the world.

But due to travel restrictions, some of the young players have been forced to stay at the academy with staff. And in light of his responsibility to the academy, Nadal has sent a message to worried parents stressing that the children were ‘very well looked after’. “I hope you are well in these complicated times,” Nadal wrote. “As you know, the circumstances at the Academy are very particular as throughout the year young players of 42 different nationalities reside here.

“For various family and logistical reasons, many of them have stayed here and it is our duty and responsibility to look after them and that is what I have told their parents. “It the last few hours we have been in contact with the Superior Sports Council and the Balearic Islands’ Regional Ministry of Health in order to adopt the suitable measures that are in line with the current law. “The outcome of these conversations has allowed some coaching and support staff, as well as cleaning personnel, who have all volunteered, to confine themselves within the facilities in order to be able to look after these players who have to stay at the Academy during this time. “On Saturday, the Academy closed to the public, the adult residencies, the gym, the museum, the shop and the restaurant, such that the players and volunteer staff who are now confined to the premises are the only people on site. Nobody from outside can enter and thus we are able to try and avoid any possible infection from the outside.