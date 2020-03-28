Rafael Nadal set golf challenge by Mardy Fish after audacious trick shot

Athletes are finding different ways to pass the time while in isolation in their homes

Rafael Nadal has been invited to partake in the #playingthrough challenge by former tennis player Mardy Fish but will need to produce something special to beat the American’s effort.

With the tennis season suspended until June due to the global coronavirus pandemic, players have plenty of time on their hands. Nadal is said to be back in his home in Porto Cristo, Mallorca training indoors while Spain is in lockdown. But Fish has challenged the world No 2 to play golf in his enforced hiatus. Golf.com created the viral hashtag for people to adapt their homes into golf courses and show off their skills on video.

I see ur #playingthrough @StephenCurry30 and raise you an @RafaelNadal and @athielen19 Let’s Goooo!!!! https://t.co/gLjbEyajCH pic.twitter.com/TnSHgBzhK1 — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) March 20, 2020

Fish responded to a challenge from NBA star Stephen Curry with an outrageous shot, which saw him hit the golf ball off the backboard of a basketball hoop. The ball took two bounces on the court before landing on a small putting green and improbably rolling into the hole. As the ball entered the ball, Fish stretched his arms out in delight and he called out Nadal and NFL player Adam Thielen. Nadal is a keen golfer in his spare time and has a friendly relationship with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Woods watched Nadal in action at the US Open in 2019 and the Spaniard revealed his pride at the Masters champion coming to see him play. “It’s a huge honour to play in front of all of [New York fans] but to play in front of Tiger is a very special thing,” Nadal said. “I’ve always said that I don’t have idols, but if I did I would have to say that one idol is him. “I always try to follow him, every single shot through the whole year.