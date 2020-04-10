Rapist blackmailed victims to carrying out rape fantasies and sex acts on film

Serial rapist Allan Rotchford threatened a woman that he would put explicit images of her online unless she gave in to his depraved demands

A serial rapist who backmailed his victims into performing disturbing sex acts has been found guilty of a series of sexual assaults.

Scot Allan Rotchford posed as an internet blackmailer and subjected one of his victims to a reign of terror to trick her into performing depraved and humiliating sex acts.

He was found guilty at Edinburgh High Court this week of nine counts of rape, two of sexual assault by penetration with objects, one of intent to rape, and two of extorting degrading sexual images.

He will be sentenced at Scotland’s High Court next month, but until then remains in prison.

Now his former partner has now spoken out about the suffering she endured at the hands of her monster boyfriend.

She told The Daily Record how he threatened to put graphic pictures of her online unless she sent him images of herself sex acts.

Rotchford masqueraded as a blackmailer and used a bogus Facebook profile to bombard her with more than 6,000 messages coercing her into fulfilling his sordid rape fantasies.

When she went to him for support, he told her she had no choice but to obey her ‘blackmailer’s’ orders.

He abused her even though she had just had a baby and she said she wouldn’t have gone along with it if she hadn’t believed the cruel charade.

She told the Daily Record: “I was so trapped by him. I felt like I was in a box buried six feet under, gasping for air. I was helpless. So many times I thought of ending my life.

“I want people to know Allan Rotchford’s name, to know his face, to know how dangerous he is.”

Jane met Rotchford on Tinder in 2017, when she was at a low ebb. She was pregnant but her relationship with the father was breaking up.

“I had no one to talk to and he came across as sympathetic,” she said of the rapist.

But within four months, Rotchford’s persona changed. His moods were extreme – friendly one minute, punching walls the next. And within a month of Jane having her baby in August 2017, he became increasingly controlling, vindictive and verbally abusive.

Then one day, Rotchford came back from his job as a delivery driver and told Jane the blackmailer had contacted him on Facebook. He said the crook had an edited explicit image of her, and would publish it if they did not co-operate.

He told Jane the image must have come from an ex of hers. And he dissuaded her from going to the police, insisting ­co-operation was the only answer.

At first she refused. But then the image appeared online and she felt forced to comply.

“I was asked to do things no one would want to do,” she said. “The acts were humiliating, sick. There were deadlines, and if I didn’t meet them the images were to be published.

“Very quickly he had a huge ­collection of videos and pictures to use against me. I was utterly powerless.”

Rotchford, posing as the blackmailer, then began to contact her directly. He told her to provide video of herself being abused by her boyfriend – himself.

She said: “I would wake up in the morning to a raft of messages. They came all day, every day, morning to night, and they didn’t stop.

“The sexual abuse was unimaginable, so painful and degrading. He also drugged me – I wouldn’t know what had happened until I woke up to the pain the next day.

“I had just had a baby. I couldn’t cope. He watched me constantly, isolated me from family and friends, and I was trapped and distraught. I was under his control.”

His victim suspected Rotchford was behind her ordeal, as he was never in the room when the blackmailer messaged her. But whenever she suggested it, he went “ballistic” she said.

The blackmailer had promised an end date in October 2017 for the abuse. But when it came, he extended it by a month. She broke down and told her mother everything, the police were called, the messages were traced to Rotchford and he was charged with extortion.

Rochford’s sick campaign of abuse included three other women, dating back to 2009. He used a similar blackmail scam on one of the women.

Detective Inspector Stevie McMillan of the Police Scotland Domestic Abuse Task Force (East) and Detective Constable Audrey Morrison investigated Rotchford’s past – and uncovered two previous victims.

Rotchford had preyed on a woman in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, while in a relationship with her between June 2009 and May 2010.

He would eventually be convicted of raping her, indecently assaulting her with a bottle as she slept, and filming an oral sex session that was so violent she vomited.

Rotchford then abused a woman in Edinburgh over a three-year period from November 2013. Chillingly, he used the same “blackmailer” scam on her as he would later use again.

He used a fake Twitter profile to threaten to publish indecent images of her, and on one occasion carried out the threat.

As the police investigation continued, the woman contacted DC Morrison to ask her for help.

Rotchford was found guilty last month of four counts of raping her, as well as of forced penetration with an object.

“He controlled my every move,” she told the Record. “He used me to fulfil rape fantasies. He was so disgusting and so manipulative.

“If it hadn’t been for Audrey, I wouldn’t be here. Even when he was arrested I lived in fear of him and was convinced he would break out of prison. I am so glad the police worked so hard, and a jury believed us, his victims.”

DI McMillan said Rotchford’s abuse was “some of the worst and most graphic I have ever come across”.

DC Morrison added: “I admire these women for their bravery in speaking out.

“It is satisfying that the jury saw ­Rotchford for what he was.

“I would say to any victims to come forward.

“We will help and we will not judge.”