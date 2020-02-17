Rapper Slowthai hurls ‘champagne glass’ into NME awards crowd

Controversial rapper Slowthai has apologised to comedian Katherine Ryan after the hip hop star was accused of sexually harassing her on stage before starting a fight in the crowd at last night’s NME Awards.

The grime artist said he ‘promised to do better’ after he was loudly booed by the audience and heckled with cries of ‘misogynist’ during a cringeworthy interview with Ryan while accepting the Hero of the Year accolade.

In a tweet sent today, Slowthai said he was ‘no hero’ and offered to hand his award over to the Canadian comic following his ‘shameful actions’, leading Ryan to reply: ‘I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album.’

During an awkward exchange on stage last night, Slowthai attempted to lean on the comedian’s breasts and made lewd sexual comments about ‘her flowers’ in front of the shocked audience at Brixton Academy in south London.

After being confronted by angry fans, the 25-year-old rapper hurled a champagne flute into the crowd being jumping into the front row, causing a melee in which he was held back by several bouncers.

In the face of a social media backlash today, Slowthai broke his silence with a tweet directed at the organisers of the NME Awards.

He wrote: ‘Please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. What started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part.

‘I want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. I am not a hero. Katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time I’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you.

‘To any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, I am sorry. I promise to do better. Let’s talk here.’

Responding to his tweet, Ryan wrote back: ‘I knew you were joking and congratulations on your very award-worthy album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow. Xx’

Last night’s ugly scenes boiled over following Slowthai’s bizarre interview with show host Ryan, during which he first urged her to ‘smell my cologne’, before shushing her and calling the comedian ‘baby girl’.

He then leaned into her body and said ‘You ain’t never had someone play with you liked I’d play with you’, leading Ryan to fire back sarcastically: ‘You are like the hottest guy I’ve seen.’

As the shocked audience watched on, the rapper replied ‘Stop playing with me’, leading Ryan to call him ‘needle d***’ to the delight of the crowd, who cheered her put-down.

Slowthai then went on to tell her she could earn him, but Ryan fired back: ‘Or I could just earn loads of money and buy my own house without a man.’

As he left the stage, Ryan also joked ‘Thank you Mike from Love Island,’ before adding: ‘You are younger than my babysitter.’

Among those in the crowd last night was fellow award winner Taylor Swift, who was said to left ‘gobsmacked’ by last night’s ugly scenes.

Slowthai hit headlines in September when he held up an effigy of Boris Johnson’s severed head at the Mercury Prize ceremony.

His ‘F*** Boris’ T-shirt was adorned with lewd images of the Prime Minister as he performed at the Eventim Apollo in London.

After stripping to the waist during an energetic act he shouted: ‘F*** Boris Johnson. F*** everything’.

Mr Johnson laughed it off by joking that the rapper had actually said ‘Back Boris’ but was let down by the acoustics.

The rapper has been an outspoken critic of the Conservative Party and often vilifies Brexit in his songs, once referring to former Prime Minister Theresa May as a ‘d***head’ in an interview with NME.

He has regularly refers to himself as a ‘Brexit bandit’ and is known to start chants of ‘f*** Theresa May’ at live shows.

Speaking last month, Slowthai said his outspoken attitude was inspired by 90s Britpop pioneers Oasis.

Last night was a successful night for the rapper, who won best collaboration for his work with Mura Masa, as well as his hero of the year award, which is voted for by the public.

Taylor Swift was also honoured at the ceremony, picking up the best solo act in the world award.

The singer told the audience that thanks to a previous NME award she won she is now able to display two of the middle finger-shaped trophies side by side in her home.

She added: ‘This is like the craziest awards show I have ever been to, thank you.’

In the other categories Little Simz picked up the award for best British album for GREY Area, while AJ Tracey won best British song with Ladbroke Grove.

The best album in the world award went to Lana Del Rey’s Norman F***ing Rockwell, while best song in the world went to Billie Eilish for Bad Guy.

Best British solo artist went to FKA twigs and best British band was chosen as The 1975. US heavy metal band Slipknot won the best band in the world gong. Also honoured was Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis.

After being presenter with the award, she said: ‘I watched my dad pick this up when I was 16-years-old and I was like, I will never do this festival and I’m in so deep, there’s no getting out of it.’

British rapper Slowthai – real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton – has often credited his upbringing on a Northampton council estate as the inspiration for his emotionally and politically-charged lyrics.

But from the age of 13 he lived in the decidedly un-gritty village of Little Houghton with a ‘family friend’ after leaving his single mother’s home.

The village with a population of 400 was where he launched his music career after a stint working at Next and gaining a BTEC in music technology at college – and the rapper credits the pleasant surrounds for ‘giving him a conscience’.

Yet Frampton’s music focuses on his childhood on a council estate in the Lings area of Northampton where he boasts about constantly playing truant, riding stolen bikes, smoking marijuana and drinking Lambrini.

He says that anyone with a job would be regarded as a ‘f****** abnormality’ and uses his music to rail against the Conservative Party and Brexit – despite his estate’s constituency voting overwhelmingly to leave the EU in 2016.

Northampton North has also been Conservative since 2010 and MP Michael Ellis increased his majority by 6% with the help of Boris Johnson at the last election.

Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, was born in 1994 in Northampton.

Raised by a single mother-of-four, he grew up with his three other siblings after his father left the family house when he was aged just three-years-old.

The rapper, whose mother Gaynor is half Bajan, spent the first 14 years of his life on a council estate on the east side of Northampton, known as the Lings, which is where he claims much of his musical inspiration stemmed from.

The area voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit in 2016 and has been a Tory-backing constituency since 2010, with Mr Johnson’s government increasing the party’s share of the vote in 2019.

He got his nickname as he used to slur and mumble, so his friends would call him ‘Slow Ty’.

From the age of 13, he claims that he would shun school to drink alcohol – mostly White Ace or Lambrini – and around the same time started smoking cannabis.

He later studied music technology at college and is said to often have skipped school to attend a local recording studio.

When his mother moved away from Northampton, Slowthai began living with a family friend in the idyllic village of Little Houghton, two miles east of the neighbouring town where many of his friends were still based.

He lived in the large converted farmhouse with the couple and their four children, before his mother eventually helped him get a job with clothing store Next, walking two miles a day across the village fields to get to work.

After college he worked as a labourer, and when he was dismissed he decided to focus entirely on his music career.

He has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the wake of his extended plays I WISH I KNEW in 2017, and RUNT, released the following year.

The rapper released his debut studio album Nothing Great About Britain in 2019 to critical acclaim, receiving a nomination for best album at that year’s Mercury Prize.

But he hit headlines in September when he held up an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s severed head at the awards ceremony.

His ‘F*** Boris’ T-shirt was adorned with lewd images of the Prime Minister as he performed at the Eventim Apollo in London.

After stripping to the waist during an energetic act he shouted: ‘F*** Boris Johnson. F*** everything’.

Mr Johnson laughed it off by joking that the rapper had actually said ‘Back Boris’ but was let down by the acoustics.

Speaking last month, Slowthai said his outspoken attitude was inspired by 90s Britpop pioneers Oasis.