Raymond van Barneveld beats Phil Taylor in spectacular virtual darts match – averaging over 120

Darts legends Raymond van Barneveld and Phil Taylor raised a tremendous £15,000 for NHS Heroes charity during their fierce virtual match-up that went to sudden-death

Raymond van Barneveld got one over on his old rival Phil Taylor on Thursday while raising cash for the National Health Service.

The five and 16 time champions of the world faced-off from their own homes thanks to a live stream put together by Paddy Power, with the Dutchman coming out on top in a nail-biting finish.

As agreed by the organisers, £1000 would be donated for the Heroes charity each time either player hit the maximum score of 180, and they clocked an impressive 15 to provide a sizeable donation.

The Power led by six legs to three after the opening nine legs of the best of 13 contest, but collapsed to his old foe who averaged a stunning 120.12.

Taylor himself managed an average of 119.02, although the match did take place on a soft-tip board, with both the outer and inner bull scoring 50.

The former champ has been joined on the exhibition circuit by Barney this year having retired back in 2018, and had an impressive record of 61 wins from their 83 contests as professionals.

The Englishman said: “Where we were rivals, now we are good mates – and this is probably the only game I’ve ever played where winning or losing didn’t matter.

“It’s important that the whole country gets behind the NHS during this crisis, and I’m happy to do my little bit.

“If you’ve got a few bob going spare, get your hand in your pocket – you will soon get it back when this is all over and we’re back at work.”

Sky Sports darts presenter Dave Clark hosted the coverage with Wayne Mardle providing co-commentary, in an event that was made as authentic as possible.

Barney had said on Twitter before the encounter: “So looking forward to this !!! Miss my rivalry with the GREATEST @PhilTaylor.

“We love to play this match for all the darting fans around the world. And for the people who are working nonstop to aid everyone recovering from the terrible disease. Please people stay safe.”

Although the focus of the match was to raise money for a worthy cause, Van Barneveld was delighted with his comeback having recently bounced back from a difficult period.

He told The Sun of his defeat at the 2020 World Darts Championships: “When I was beaten by Darin it felt like the floor was gone under my feet. I thought: ‘Wow, this isn’t happening.’

“I gave a stupid interview to Sky Sports. I was devastated. This was my only and last chance ever. I couldn’t forgive myself.”

He continued: “Later that month I stayed with my girlfriend Julia in London. I was really depressed with Christmas as well. Never happy.

“Julia helped me through it. On January 1, I said to myself: ‘Ray, this needs to stop. You still have a fantastic life, had a fantastic career, a lovely new girlfriend, kids and family’.

“I said now we’ll stop this – and show them the new better Ray in 2020. Three months later, I feel more energised, I don’t play with stress anymore.”