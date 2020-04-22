Real Housewives’ Christine McGuinness teases secret sex tape with husband Paddy

Real Housewives of Cheshire returned for a brand new series on Monday night, and part-time cast member Christine McGuinness gave a bit of an insight into her sex life

During Monday night’s return of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, guest cast member Christine McGuinness made an appearance and dropped a seriously saucy confession.

She bumped into pals Rachel Lugo and newlywed Hanna Kinsella, who were out spending some serious cash in designer shops.

They popped into a bar for a catch up, where Hanna spoke about the hilarious TikTok skits she and husband Martin have been making recently.

While Hanna explained that she and Martin have been taking part in funny dance challenges, Christine was left surprised.

She joked: “That’s not the kind of videos I made when I was just married.”

The trio of glamorous ladies burst into laughter after Christine, who is married to famous comedian Paddy McGuinness, gave them an insight into her saucy sexy life.

Christine and Paddy tied the knot back in 2011 and have three children together – Felicity Rose, Leo Joseph and Penelope Patricia.

Elsewhere in the episode, the housewives were excited as original cast member Lauren Simon made her return after a break from the show.

After going through the end of her marriage, Lauren chose to step away from the ITV reality show but felt ready to come back for the new series and threw a party to celebrate.

This series sees Dawn Ward, Tanya Bardsley, Semma Malhotra and Ester Dohnalova back again, too as well as Rachel and Hanna.

But this series there is a brand new lady joining the Real Housewives ranks.

The lucky lady is Nicole Sealey, a business woman and daughter-in-law of the late Manchester United goalkeeper Les Sealey.

She got stuck right in with her new cast mates, heading to Lauren’s party to meet everyone.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire continues Mondays at 9pm on ITVBe