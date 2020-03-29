Real Madrid transfer decision could give Man Utd exactly what they have been missing

Manchester United could hold onto Paul Pogba for longer than many fans expected.

Real Madrid do not see Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as a priority signing this summer, claims Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. Balague therefore says Pogba could end up staying at United and becoming the leader they have needed for so long. The France international has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Pogba has not played for United since Boxing Day due to an ongoing ankle injury, which needed an operation in January. He has previously revealed his desire to join Real and play under their manager Zinedine Zidane. But reports of late say the 27-year-old is considering staying at United as he is excited of the prospect of playing alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes. Balague says Real will look at signing different targets ahead of Pogba.

“The team is doing well and still Pogba isn’t there,” Balague said on his personal YouTube channel. “It’s interesting that the noise that we’re hearing is that now Pogba wants to stay. “We’ll see if that’s the case or part of a new strategy. “I don’t think it’s a priority for Real Madrid, with other intentions for them.” Man Utd target £137m Atletico transfer, Chelsea plot £55m bid, Arsenal, Barcelona latest [BLOG]

Balague has heard that Pogba is a leader in the United dressing room and ending speculation over his future could bring that side of him out more at the club. He added: “In any case, if Pogba starts thinking about staying at the club, what I have known for a long time is that he is a good leader, and you might be surprised about this. “He’s very professional in the way he approaches things, perhaps on social media it doesn’t look so. “He perhaps doesn’t deal well with conflict and difficult situations, so not the perfect leader.

“But he’s demanding to everybody, the coaches and the players as well and perhaps he will mature to become the leader that Manchester United needs. “It will be interesting if he stays because it does look like this Manchester United are progressing.” Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been vocal in his criticism of both United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this year. However, Solskjaer claimed last week he expects the midfielder to stay with the Red Devils beyond this season.