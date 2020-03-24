Reason tragic Chris Benoit was trending 13 years after WWE icon murdered his wife and son

A new wrestling documentary entitled ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ which delves deeper than ever into the tragic events of June 2007 airs in the form two-part episode s on Vice TV on Tuesday

Wrestling fans could have forgiven for being shocked at seeing former WWE star turned family murderer Chris Benoit trending on Twitter when they woke up on Tuesday morning.

In June 2007, police found Benoit, his wife Nancy and their 7-year-old son Daniel dead in their Fayatteville, Georgia, home.

Details of the incident were not revealed until days later when it was confirmed that Benoit killed his wife and child before committing suicide.

But the reason the former WWE superstar was trending on social media is because a new series of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’, which dives deep into the people and stories in professional wrestling, will cover the events leading up to that weekend in 2007 in a way that’s never been done before.

For wrestling fans, the show will shed more light on a man and family whose name has otherwise become taboo in the industry.

Former WWE and AEW champion Chris Jericho, hopes the show lets wrestling fans and those in the industry become more comfortable talking about the in-ring aspects of Benoit’s career.

“It’s one of those things where it doesn’t matter if it alleviates it. It’s more important to tell the story from the perspective of the people who were involved directly with it,” Jericho told Newsweek.

“And that’s why it’s such an important show if you believe in the history of wrestling or want to know more about what happened.”

Authorities found higher-than normal testosterone levels in Benoit’s toxicology report, which led to media scrutiny of the WWE and an investigation by the federal government into steriod use as well as brain injuries caused by the violent sport.

“There’s a story there that needed to be told. It’s important to show the human side of those things,” Jericho explained. “Was it hard to talk about? Yeah.

“Was it important for me to be involved? Absolutely. It’s something that I wouldn’t have done if the other people weren’t involved in it.

“They had their say and get to explain how they feel and it gives some sort of closure as well.”