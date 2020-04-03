Reason why Pep Guardiola is not in Man City players’ private WhatsApp group chat emerges

Manchester City’s star players have been keeping in touch via WhatsApp amid the coronavirus pandemic but manager Pep Guardiola is not part of their group chat

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has revealed that manager Pep Guardiola is not in the team’s WhatsApp group chat while they train in isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

With the Premier League season currently suspended indefinitely, City’s stars are confined to their homes and have been sent training equipment and individual fitness plans to ensure they remain in tip-top condition.

The squad have also been staying in touch with each other via WhatsApp to break the monotony of being stuck at home and, in an interview with ESPN, Walker has revealed that the players have omitted Guardiola from their chat.

“Obviously Pep is not in the group chat,” Walker said. “I dropped him a text message last night saying ‘hope you are OK, and I hope the family is well and fair play for donating the amount of money that you have donated.’

“That says a lot about him as a person. [The squad] have jumped on HouseParty a few times and got the banter going. You have got the group chat that is always going off on some sort of madness. I think it is about mainly keeping the brain active.

“It is important that you have a laugh with your mates and obviously we are in isolation but we are still lucky enough to have the internet and everything like that so let’s use it to our advantage as much as we can.”

Walker has also weighed in on the debate over how the season should end, claiming that he would like to finish the campaign if possible but that it is simply not a priority.

Walker said: “Football has to take a back step for now, because that is the least important thing on everyone’s mind in the football world.

“The health of family members and other people’s family members is the most important. I hope, and I am sure everybody else hopes, that football will come back and we will be able to finish off the season, but if it is not a possibility, then everyone does understand that people’s health is more important than a game of sport.”