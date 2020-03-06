Recovered coronavirus patient dies of the disease five days after he was discharged from hospital

A former coronavirus patient has died five days after he was declared recovered from the disease by a Chinese hospital, media reported.

The 36-year-old man, Li Liang, died on Monday during post-recovery quarantine in Wuhan, Hubei Province of central China.

He suffered a sudden death triggered by respiratory obstruction and failure, according to a death certificate provided by his wife, named by media as Ms Mei.

The cause of death was concluded as the novel coronavirus.

Li Liang was discharged on February 12 after being treated for 13 days at the Guobo makeshift hospital in Hanyang District of Wuhan.

He tested negative on two consecutive days and showed normal temperature for over three days before he left the hospital, according to Guangzhou Daily.

Another alleged hospital discharge letter stated the patient was allowed to leave the hospital ‘after an examination conducted by the medical expert team’.

Li Liang was then put under quarantine at a hotel designated to observe recovered patients.

He was rushed to hospital on March 2 and pronounced dead by the doctors after all rescue efforts failed.

Chinese web users have found some media reports on the incident appear to have disappeared.

Field hospitals in Wuhan have started to delay discharging their recovered patients from yesterday after an order came from the city officials, the press report.

This came after a large number of discharged patients had tested positive again, according to The Paper.

A former coronavirus patient tested positive again last week after being discharged from a hospital in Zhejiang Province 18 days ago and then passed a two-week quarantine period.

The Chinese resident, known by his surname Wang, reportedly went for a recheck after reading stories about other recovered patients being infected again.

Another recovered patient also tested positive 10 days after being allowed to leave the hospital and go home, sparking fears that recovered sufferers may still carry the lethal virus.

State media said the person was discharged from a hospital in south-western China’s Sichuan Province and then went into self-quarantine straight away.

Experts suspected that doctors had not given the patient accurate virus tests before declaring his recovery.

The virus has infected over 80,400 people in China, including 3,012 deaths.

South Korea, Iran and Italy are the worst-affected countries outside China as the worldwide toll of those infected by COVID-19 reached more than 96,000, including 3,301 deaths.

Boris Johnson said today that the government was being guided by scientists on what is needed to limit the impact of a major outbreak.

After the Chief Medical Officer said UK cases will keep rising and infections are now taking place between Britons. This comes as the total cases in the UK have risen up to 90.

He made clear that ‘draconian’ coronavirus measures such as closing schools and cancelling sports events are on the table – but they are not needed yet.