Red Dead Online Wisteria: Collector Map locations for Madam Nazar collection

Collectors in Red Dead Online will have hundreds of items to find across the massive map. Here is how to find the Wisteria Wild Flower collectibles which you may need to bring to Madam Nazar.

Red Dead Online players will no doubt know that when Rockstar Games added the Frontier Pursuits update in 2019, they added a new discipline that allowed PS4, Xbox One and PC players the chance to become ‘Collectors’.

When you take the role of a Collector, you can find hundreds of items across the map and sell them off to Madam Nazar, the traveling saleswoman.

Each week Red Dead Online players are given a new set of Collectibles which you need to hunt down for Madam Nazar in exchange for a decent bounty.

As a side note, if you want to find Madam Nazar, you can follow this link.

One of the numerous collections you can locate across the map is Wisteria, one of the games many wild flowers.

However, with so much open space and vegetation surrounding players, it’s easy to get lost and not know where to look to find this very specific wild flower.

To make matters worse, the game has a variety of wild flowers that you shouldn’t confuse for one another.

This includes the Blood Flower, Cardinal Flower, Chocolate Daisy, Bitterweed, Creek Plum, Wild Rhubarb, Agarita and Texas Bluebonnet.

The complications, however, do not end there. That’s because like any in-game collectible, the fixed spawn location will change every day at 12am BST.

Thankfully, the industrious and insightful YouTube creator GTA Series Videos has pulled together a fantastic video series to show you where to look.

You can view the video below to find the locations for all of the games All American Wildflowers.

However, if you want to save yourself some trouble, click the below timestamps to find the Wisteria wild flower on the given day you need.

4:17 Wisteria Location – Cycle 1

4:46 Wisteria Location – Cycle 2

5:21 Wisteria Location – Cycle 3

5:55 Wisteria Location – Cycle 4

6:22 Wisteria Location – Cycle 5

6:51 Wisteria Location – Cycle 6