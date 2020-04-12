Reformed neo-Nazi leader sued over the deadly Charlotesville rally says he’s changed his ways

The former leader of America’s largest neo-Nazi group says he’s turned over a new leaf, but not everyone is convinced.

Jeff Schoep, 46, led the white supremacy group the National Socialist Movement for over two decades until he stepped down from his role and revealed in the fall that he is now speaking out publicly on the dangers of extremism.

Schoep played a part in the Charlottesville rally in 2017 and is now a defendant in a lawsuit involving the white nationalist rally that left one counterprotestor dead.

But while Schoep believes he’s had a revelation to now do good, critics believe that his new lifestyle is just a ruse to avoid being found legally liable in the case.

Schoep is among more than two dozen defendants accused of planning and carrying out violence at the 2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally.

And Schoep isn’t the only defendant denouncing his claim to the racist movement.

Matthew Heimbach, who worked alongside Schoep, announced that he was leaving white nationalism.

Skeptics say that the men are doing so to avoid legal consequences for their role in in the rally.

‘No matter if you reform after the fact, we live in a country of laws,’ Amy Spitalnick, the director of Integrity First for America, told the New York Times. ‘Those who break those laws, those who violate people’s civil rights must be held accountable for it.’

Last month plaintiffs filed a motion that questioned Schoep’s ties to the organization since he allegedly left.

Burt Colucci, the new National Socialist Movement leader, said in a deposition that he still regularly texts Schoep.

According to the motion, Schoep told Colucci in October that someone making threats against him could be a federal informant trying to catch him.

But Schoep insists that his new way of life has nothing to do with the lawsuits.

Immediately after the 2017 rally, Schoep, said that despite what he called a ‘car accident’, the disruptive event had empowered white nationalist groups across America.

‘This is the start of something. Now the Right is united,’ said Schoep. ‘I think a white ethno-state would be a good thing.

‘It was like when you had Martin Luther King marching for the rights of blacks. We were basically peaceful but if we are attacked we are going to fight,’ he said.

‘Next time we will bring in bats.’

Schoep even tweeted: ‘Self defence is beautiful. I knocked out an antifa [anti-fascist] scumbag who attacked us in Charlottesville. Laid him out in the street :)’

Few would agree the hardcore agitators went to Charlottesville with peaceful intent after the city decided to remove the statue of a Confederate general in a park.

They sought to inflame national debate over historic artefacts and the legacy of slavery.

It was the boldest show of force by violent white supremacists in generations with chilling scenes of flaming torches, KKK insignia, swastikas, anti-Semitic slogans and menacing gun-toting militia. Many protesters wore protective gear and carried shields, staves and pepper spray.

Schoep appeared at an event at California State University, San Bernardino, in the fall where he shared that he no longer had racist views.

But one biracial student, Nicholas Flowers, 22, told Schoep after the talk: ‘It makes it unsatisfying to know that eight months to a year ago, you would have hated us.’

Schoep told Flowers: ‘It’s a process. For about three years now, I knew better, but I was going through the motions. That’s what I did. Should I have kept going? No.’

However, social justice activist and filmmaker Tanesh Hudson thinks he should be shown no mercy.

‘Why do black people have to go through so much to redeem themselves?,’ she told the New York Times.

‘And yet, here he is, a white nationalist. It’s OK for him to do what he did then say he’s a changed man, and we’re supposed to be OK with that.’