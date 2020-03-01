Refugees are teargassed trying to enter Greece after Turkey opened its borders

Europe is on the brink of a new migrant crisis as Greece locked down its land and sea routes while Turkey pulled out of a long-standing deal to stop the country’s 3.6 million refugees from travelling beyond its borders.

Hundreds of asylum seekers immediately began making their way towards Greece and Bulgaria – and, if they successfully cross the border, could carry on deeper into Europe.

Turkey’s neighbours responded by reinforcing their frontiers. Greece said it was locking down land and sea routes ‘to the maximum level possible’, while Bulgaria deployed 1,000 troops and military hardware to its 190-mile border with Turkey.

One of the first stand-offs came at Pazarkule in north-east Greece, where police used smoke grenades as dozens of migrants, including Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis, Pakistanis and Moroccans gathered.

On Turkey’s Aegean coast, local TV showed two dozen people, including women and children, aboard a rubber dinghy bound for the Greek island of Lesbos.

Ankara’s move was triggered by the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers in assaults by Russian-backed troops in Syria’s Idlib province.

The country’s civil war has worsened dramatically in recent months despite largely vanishing from the agenda of Western countries. A million civilians have been displaced since December near the Turkish border.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to force European leaders into backing Turkey’s military campaign in the country.

He has threatened to renege on the refugee deal in previous spats with the West – but this is the first time Turkey has actually lowered its border controls.

It signed the EU agreement in 2016 in exchange for £5.1billion in funding. But four million asylum seekers who fled to Turkey from Syria, Afghanistan and other war-torn nations are now ‘welcome’ to cross into the EU.

A spokesman said: ‘Now these migrants are not just Turkey’s problem, but Europe’s and the world’s as well. Every actor needs to do what it must.’

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Turkish officials had not formally notified Brussels of any change to the pact. But the prospect of a new migrant exodus caused alarm in EU countries already on coronavirus alert.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: ‘I want to be clear: no illegal entries into Greece will be tolerated.’

But within hours of the announcement, hundreds of migrants were heading for the border. Refugees, some carrying small children and carrier bags, trekked along roads out of Istanbul and through fields, in scenes reminiscent of the 2015 crisis.

Muhammed Abdullah, a 25-year-old Syrian, said: ‘Turkey is not nice at all. Europe is nicer.’

Desperate scenes unfolded on Friday at a border crossing near the Turkish city of Edirne after Turkish police and border guards were ordered to stand aside and allow hundreds of people through.

That prompted a crowd of hundreds to rush the Greek side of the crossing, which was quickly blocked by Greek guards who fired tear gas to keep them back.

Greece and Turkey share a natural river border close to Erdine – highlighting the location’s strategic significance – but Turkish territory expands slightly west of the partition, with a border fence on Greece’s side.

Turkey, which is already home to around 3.6 million Syrian refugees, is threatening to unleash a fresh migration crisis on Europe in an attempt to pressure European countries to come to its aid in Syria – where it is trying to prevent a Russian-backed government offensive in Idlib province.

Thirty three Turkish soldiers were killed in the region on Thursday night after a Syrian government airstrike hit their position – the largest single-day loss of life by Turkish forces since they first became involved in the conflict in 2016.

The UK, US and NATO – of which Turkey is a member – subsequently condemned the Syrian government offensive and called for it to end, but did not pledge any concrete support.

On Friday one Turkish soldier was killed and another wounded in fresh artillery fire by the regime in northern Syria, the defence ministry said, a day after the killing of 33 troops.

Turkey ‘keeps on hitting regime targets’ in the Idlib region in retaliation, the ministry said on Twitter.

Thirty-three Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces in the northwestern province of Idlib on Thursday – the biggest Turkish military loss on the battlefield in recent years.

Syrian regime forces backed by Russian air strikes have since December clawed back chunks of the Idlib region, forcing close to a million people to flee their homes and shelters amid bitter cold.

Turkey fears that the new offensive will spark a fresh refugee crisis. Idlib is home to some 4million people, almost half of whom have fled there after fighting elsewhere in the country.

Many of them are living in ramshackle tent cities up against the Turkish border fence which are now being targeted by the Syrian regime. Assad’s forces launched the attack to recapture the region from rebel groups.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said the country will not tolerate the illegal entry of migrants through its borders and will increase its border security.

In a Tweet, Mitsotakis said Greece ‘does not bear any responsibility for the tragic events in Syria and will not suffer the consequences of decisions taken by others.’

In the early hours of Friday, more migrants were pictured landing on the Greek island of Lesbos having arrived by boat over the Mediterranean.

Early Friday, Turkish broadcaster NTV showed images of dozens of people – carrying rucksacks, suitcases and plastic bags – crossing fields towards the Greek frontier.

Near the Pazarkule border crossing with Greece, Turkish police stopped some 150 refugees about 1 kilometer (half a mile) from the border, preventing them from going further.

A Greek police official said dozens of people had gathered on the Turkish side of the land border in Greece’s Evros region, shouting ‘open the borders.’ Police and military border patrols on the Greek side readied to prevent people crossing without authorization.

Britain on Friday condemned the Damascus regime and Russia for waging a ‘reckless and brutal’ assault in the battleground Syrian province of Idlib, where the 33 died.

Thursday’s attack ‘only confirmed the reckless and brutal nature of the offensive which the Syrian regime and Russia are conducting in Idlib,’ Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said, adding that London will push for tighter sanctions against Damascus.

Greek police used smoke grenades at one border crossing, while Bulgaria sent an extra 1,000 troops to its border with Turkey.

Police, coastguard and border security officials have been instructed to stand down and allow people access to European borders by land and sea, the official added.

Turkey appears to be trying to pressure European leaders to intervene and help its military halt a Syrian government offensive in Idlib province.

On Friday, NATO held talks on the situation in Syria at Turkey’s request – offering solidarity and support, but no new measures to curb the violence.

‘NATO allies provide support for Turkey today. We augment their air defences, we have an AWACS plane helping to patrol the skies and we also have port visits and provide support in other ways,’ leader Jens Stoltenberg said.

‘But allies are constantly looking into what more they can do to provide further support for Turkey.’

A spokesman for the Turkish presidency earlier called for a no-fly zone to protect civilians in Idlib.

The Idlib offensive, which is being carried out with Russian backing, threatens to spark a refugee crisis on the Turkish border as millions of civilians risk being indiscriminately targeted in bombings and airstrikes.

Idlib is currently home to some four million people, many of them displaced by fighting elsewhere in the country and living in tent cities along Turkey’s border.

Stoltenberg condemned both Russia and Damascus over the attacks, and urged them to end the violence.

Turkish media published images of hundreds of refugees crossing its territory on the way to Greece and Bulgaria overnight.

By Friday morning some of those had landed in boats on the Greek island of Lesbos, where they were put on to coaches and taken to camps on the island.

A group of 300 people – including Syrians, Iranians, Iraqis, Pakistanis and Moroccans – were pictured crossing Turkish territory.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to open the gates for migrants to travel to Europe.

If it did so, it would reverse a pledge Turkey made to the European Union in 2016.

EU leaders said on Friday that they expect Turkey to uphold its commitments under the previous agreement.

Stotenberg said Friday’s talks would be held under Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty, which allows any ally to request consultations if it feels its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

The air strike by Syrian government forces marks the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016.

It’s a major escalation in a conflict between Turkish and Russia-backed Syrian forces that has raged since early February.

At least 54 Turkish troops have now been killed in Idlib.

Apart from providing some aerial surveillance over Syria, NATO plays no direct role in the conflict-torn country, but its members are deeply divided over Turkey’s actions.

Turkey’s invasion of the north of the conflict-torn country – along with the criticism and threats of sanctions brandished by fellow allies at Ankara over the offensive – has come close to sparking a crisis at the military alliance.

France in particular has tried to launch debate on what Turkey’s allies should do if Ankara requests their assistance under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty – which requires all allies to come to the defense of another member under attack.

That discussion has not happened.

The US has demanded that both Syria and Russia end their ‘despicable’ offensive in eastern Syria, but also wants no direct involvement.

In a statement a US representative said: ‘We stand by our NATO ally Turkey and continue to call for an immediate end to this despicable offensive by the Assad regime, Russia and Iranian-backed forces,’ a State Department spokesperson said.

‘We are looking at options on how we can best support Turkey in this crisis.’

The United Nations also called for urgent action in the northwest of Syria.

Stephane Dujarric said: ‘The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire and expresses particular concern about the risk to civilians from escalating military actions.

‘Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour.’

Idlib is supposed to be a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are meant to be prohibited.

The zone is currently home to four million civilians, many had already been displaced by regime forces in the war torn country.

More than 1.7 million Syrians moved to the Turkish border due to intense attacks.