Reopening dates for pubs and other business could be ‘accelerated’

PUBS AND OTHER businesses could be open sooner than expected if businesses can get inventive and adhere to social distancing measures.

Yesterday, two groups representing publicans called on the government to explain why they cannot open in the same phase as restaurants.

Restaurants and cafes are earmarked to open in phase three (29 June) while pubs, bars, nightclubs, and casinos are not to open until phase five (10 August). The roadmap plan states that this affects venues where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with.

Speaking today at the launch of a new suite of business supports, and asked specifically about pubs, the Business Minister Heather Humphreys said if the rate of coronavirus cases goes down, there is no reason why reopening dates can’t be “accelerated”.

She said the phases of the planned roadmap are “not set in stone”. It is understood that if publicans can show they can operate within social distancing rules, and be inventive with outdoor spaces, some pubs could be open a lot sooner than August.

Humphreys said she spoke to the two main vintner associations during the week, and officials will be meeting with those associations in the coming days to discuss the matter of them opening sooner than what is set out in the plan.

“It’s about people working together to find the solution and of course, if we find that the coronavirus is abating considerably, well there’s no reason why these dates can’t be accelerated. But at the same time, if the opposite occurs we have the flexibility in this plan to stop as well,” said Humphreys.

She added that government understands it’s difficult for many in the sector.

“If we can keep the virus under control, and there is now a pathway for the hospitality sector. So restaurants can be back by the end of June, hotels by mid-July, and pubs by 10 August

“Many of them [had] concerns that they might [not have been] able to open at all in this year, so actually think the sector can take a lot of heart from the roadmap,” added the minister.

It was noted at yesterday’s launch that the plan is tentative and will be kept under constant review. While there is an ongoing possibility that restrictions could be re-imposed, there is also the possibility that some of the measures within each phase could be moved forward.

Humphreys said a national protocol on returning to work guidelines will be published next week. She said this will be key for businesses when considering when they can open their doors again. The guidelines are being drafted by the Health and Safety Authority, the HSE, business groups and unions.

She said the HSA will carry out inspections of workplaces and have enforcement powers for those who don’t comply with the rules.

Other than publicans, other businesses argue that they can put in place social distancing measures and should be allowed to reopen sooner than is set out in the plan.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the government will engage with any business that believes that they might be able to adapt to open in safe environment.

Officials will be meeting with publicans and other industries, he said, because operating a business where we have to keep our physical distance is going to pose huge challenges.

“So, if publicans or others can come forward and say ‘we have an idea, we think there is safe way of doing this’, they’ll absolutely get a hearing and we’ll absolutely constructively engage with them, there is no doubt about that whatsoever,” said Harris.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe wanted to emphasis that the decision that was made on that reopening was based on what is best for the public health of the country.

“Ultimately, businesses will have to take responsibility for themselves and make their own decisions. And this is the approach that we’ve taken so far. And I have to say it has been successful.

“We trusted businesses to be responsible, the vast majority of them have been responsible, and I can continue to trust them to be responsible,” Humphreys said.