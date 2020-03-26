Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart says his coronavirus symptoms keep returning but is on the mend

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart has told of his struggles to get over coronavirus, and his fears that engaging in a remote vote could jeopardize the planned $2trillion relief package.

The Florida Republican was the first congressman to be diagnosed with coronavirus and said Saturday that even though he is recovering, his symptoms keep coming back.

Diaz-Balart was diagnosed with coronavirus after he developed a ‘splitting headache’ and fever on March 15 – two days after voting in favor of the Families First Coronavirus Act and deciding to self-quarantine.

In an interview on NBC News with his older brother, NBC anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, Congressman Diaz-Balart said that his initial symptoms hit him ‘like a ton of bricks.’

He added that he was on the road to recovery though, but that coronavirus is ‘a tricky bug because just when I thought I was over it or I was pretty close to getting over it, the fever will come back.’

‘But again, not as bad as it was originally, and I think hopefully the worst is passed,’ he added.

When asked if Congress should be able to vote remotely in the coming days, because so many members are over the age of 65 and some have pre-existing conditions, Congress Diaz-Balart said that was an idea that needed to be explored carefully.

‘We clearly have to figure out a way to do this during this very special moment,’ he said, noting that ‘there are some constitutional questions that have to be answered. The last thing we need to happen is we go through this very important package and all of a sudden there’s some very important legal challenge.’

President Trump said Saturday that Congress is in the midst of putting together a $2trillion coronavirus relief package that could go before the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday.

Trump that he believed the government is ‘very close’ to a stimulus package, but declined to discuss whether he had engaged in any direct negotiations with leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to US News & World Report.

Among key elements of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal is direct payments of $1,200 per person and $2,400 for couples amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a copy of the legislation obtained by The Associated Press.

Under McConnell’s proposal, the minimum payments would be $600, and aid would be phased down at income thresholds of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 per couple. Additionally, there would be $500 payments for each child.

Included in the massive economic stimulus bill will be bailouts for companies suffering as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

McConnell said Saturday that he is adamant about holding the final vote on Monday and that he will set up a critical procedural vote for Sunday afternoon, according to Politico.

Congressman Diaz-Balart revealed Wednesday that he was diagnosed with coronavirus and that he had chosen to self-quarantine in Washington, DC, in lieu of returning home to Florida because of his wife’s pre-existing condition.