Republican senators demand Secret Service turn over records of Hunter Biden’s international travel

Two powerful Republican Senate chairmen have revealed they are cranking up a probe of Hunter Biden’s travel in the minutes after the Senate acquitted President Trump of abuse of power over his own conduct toward Ukraine.

The Senators, Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, released a letter they wrote to Secret Service Director James Murray seeking documents on the former vice president’s surviving son immediately after the acquittal vote.

They wrote that they are ‘reviewing potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration’ particularly in Ukraine and China, where he had business dealings.

They are seeking information on any security detail provided to Hunter Biden, as well as travel aboard government aircraft.

Their letter underlined that the president is getting the investigation he wanted, after his request for the president of Ukraine to do him a ‘favor’ and investigate the Bidens and the 2016 elections prompted a House Demoratic impeachment inquiry.

Democrats called it cheating and inducing foreign interference in the U.S. elections, but Republicans said it was not an impeachable offense. Every Senate Republican other than Mitt Romney of Utah voted to acquit, and Trump brandished headlines of his acquittal at the congressional prayer breakfast Thursday morning.

The letter explains that senators are reviewing transactions by Rosemont Seneca Partners, a companyHunter Biden formed in 2009 along with Christopher Heinz the step-son of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

‘We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine,’ the senators wrote. The mentioned Hunter Biden’s trip aboard Air Force Two along with his father to China in 2013.

During the trip, he reportedly arranged for the CEO of a Chinese firm, Jonathan Li of Bohai Capital, to shake hands with the then-vice president, and ultimately landed a business deal.

The public information about their investigation into the vice president’s son comes days before the New Hampshire primary, where Joe Biden is trying to turn back challenges from Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and others.

Biden has said Trump wanted to get Ukraine to investigate him because he fears running against Biden as the Democratic nominee.