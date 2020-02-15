Republican senators ‘urged White House to let Gordon Sondland quit because firing him looked bad’

Some Republican senators urged the White House not to fire to EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland because they believed it looked bad doing so right after the Senate impeachment trial.

Senators Martha McSally of Arizona, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Susan Collins of Maine were some of the politicians who recommended Sondland leave on his own terms, it was reported.

Sondland testified against President Donald Trump last year but the leader was acquitted on both counts Thursday.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Republicans tried to stop Trump from firing Sondland and Sunday sources told CNN that they had noted it would be unnecessary as Sondland was already in talks with senior officials about making an exit.

CNN reports that Trump and Sondland’s close relationship fell apart over the impeachment.

Sources claim the diplomat ‘effectively had Trump on speed-dial previously but they haven’t spoken since Sondland appeared before Congress in the House trial where Trump was impeached.

A person close to the situation also said Sondland had been removed from his duties of overseeing the Ukraine before he was fired on Friday.

But a top Trump advisor – who remained anonymous – told CNN that the ousting of Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman – the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council – was to send a message out that siding against POTUS wouldn’t be tolerated.

Vindman testified at Trump’s impeachment inquiry on November 19, while Sondland delivered his damning testimony the following day.

The adviser called it ‘flushing out the pipes,’ and told CNN ‘it was necessary’.

Sondland released a statement on Friday night which read: ‘I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately’.

The statement continued: ‘I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the U.S. Mission to the European Union.

‘I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career.’

Sondland told lawmakers there was a ‘quid pro quo’ at play in U.S. policy toward the Ukraine.

The ambassador, who Trump put in charge of relations with the Ukraine, said it was his understanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for a White House meeting with Trump was contingent upon his opening investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election.

Sondland said he was not told why U.S. aid to the Ukraine was put on hold but said he guessed that was part of the ‘quid pro quo.’

Republicans point out the Ukraine did get the aid although Democrats argue that happened only after it was revealed Trump was holding it up.

Trump responded by claiming he ‘barely knows’ Sondland.

The bombshell announcement came just hours after Trump fired Vindman from the National Security Council after the Army officer testified against him during the impeachment inquiry.

Vindman oversaw American policy on the Ukraine in his role on the NSC.

Vindman was escorted out of the building and told his services were no longer needed, CNN reported.

On Saturday, Trump defended the firing of Vindman, who testified in the House impeachment inquiry.

‘Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about “Lt. Col.” Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was,’ Trump wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning, purposely conflating MSNBC with the Democratic National Committee.

‘Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information,’ he continued.

‘In other words, “OUT”,’ Trump concluded. He is spending the weekend at the White House after dramatically firing Vindman and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland on Friday.

Vindman’s attorney fired back in a statement, saying: ‘The president this morning made a series of obviously false statements concerning Lieutenant Colonel Vindman; the conflict with the clear personnel record and the entirety of the impeachment record of which the President is well aware.’

‘While the most powerful man in the world continues his campaign of intimidation, while too many entrusted with political office continue to remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues his service to our country as a decorated, active duty member of our military,’ continued the statement from attorney David Pressman, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner.

Earlier in the day, Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, released a statement about his client’s firing from the White House.

‘Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President’.

‘He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress.’

He indicated Vindman was fired for his testimony to the House.

‘There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,’ Pressman said.

Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny Vindman, a National Security Council attorney, walked off the White House grounds alongside him. He was also fired.

Earlier in the day, the president did not deny the reports of Alexander Vindman’s imminent dismissal.

‘I’m not happy with him. Am I supposed to be happy with him? I’m not,’ he said to reporters at the White House on Friday who asked him about Vindman.

Vindman, a Ukrainian immigrant whose father brought his family to the United States from the former Soviet Union, testified in the House impeachment inquiry after receiving a subpoena from Congress.

Vindman was the first White House aide who was on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify in the inquiry.

Dressed in his full Army dress uniform, he told lawmakers that he believed Trump acted ‘improper’ on the call.

At the time of the call, Vindman reported his concerns that President Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, particularly Hunter’s work for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

‘I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. Government’s support of Ukraine. I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained. This would all undermine U.S. national security,’ he told House investigators.

Additionally, White House aides are now reportedly weighing to remove or reassign other officials who testified.