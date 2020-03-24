Resident Evil 3 Demo release date REVEALED: PS4, Xbox One download out soon

RESIDENT EVIL 3 Demo release date has been revealed today, with the PS4 and Xbox One download coming soon.

Resident Evil 3 Demo release date has today been revealed by Capcom, with the free download heading to the PS4 and Xbox One soon. The Resident Evil 3 Demo is getting a release date this week, with a taster of the remake of the PS1 classic dropping in a few days time. The Resident Evil 3 Demo has a release date of Thursday March 19 2020, Capcom has announced. The news was revealed in a post online from Capcom which also confirmed that a beta for Resident Evil Resistance is coming this month.

The open beta for the additional Resident Evil 3 mode will be released on March 27. In a post online Capcom said: “We’re excited to announce that this highly anticipated demo for Resident Evil 3 is just a few days away. “Featuring a slice of the full game that launches on April 3rd, you’ll step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she attempts to make a desperate escape from Raccoon City as it rapidly descends into chaos. “While there’s a bit more focus on action in Resident Evil 3 compared to last year’s Resident Evil 2, you won’t want to go in guns blazing – it may be a demo, but you’ll need to conserve your ammo and items if you want to stand a chance of surviving.

“We don’t want to spoil the fun of letting you all explore the demo on your own, so get ready for a quick trip to Raccoon City on March 19th!” Capcom added: “That’s not all that we have though; an Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance will be kicking off on March 27th, providing everyone with a chance to try out this asymmetrical co-op horror game set in the Resident Evil universe. “Take on the role of a Survivor as part of a team of four trying to escape from a twisted experiment designed to push them to their limits. “If you’re feeling sinister, take control as a Mastermind, watching the Survivors progress through cameras as you attempt to thwart their escape by placing traps and creatures while manipulating the environment to your advantage.” The Resident Evil 3 demo will be arriving on the PS4, Xbox One and PCs on Thursday March 19. This is ahead of the highly anticipated game’s full release on April 3.

Resident Evil 3 is one of the biggest games of 2020, a remake of the PS1 survival horror classic. RE3 takes place at the same time as Resident Evil 2 and sees players step into the shoes of Jill Valentine during the Raccoon City outbreak. It looks like the remake, like the original, will be a more action packed affairs than RE2. Both the RE2 and RE3 remake use the same engine and deploy a third-person viewpoint as opposed to RE7’s first person view. Here are more details on Resident Evil 3, taken from the game’s official blurb…