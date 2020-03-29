Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo release time nears as download size confirmed

THE Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo is launching this week and the time of release is almost here for some PS4, Xbox One and Steam gamers.

Capcom is set to launch the exciting Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo worldwide on PS4, Xbox One and Steam, on March 19, 2020. We also have new information for when the RE3 Demo download will be made available to fans in certain regions. From what has been shared so far, the new Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo is already available to download in New Zealand.

The PlayStation Store page is now live for the region and this includes full details on how much room you will need to install it. According to the RE3 Demo page, you will need over 8GB of space for the RE3 Demo on PS4. So if anyone can be bothered to switch regions, you may be able to start playing the new experience early. However, for everyone else, waiting just a few more hours should pay off with access to the free trial. According to information shared by Capcom before launch, the Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo release time has been set for midnight ET on Thursday, March 19. This is reportedly only for Xbox One gamers, with everyone else having to wait longer for access to the trial.

For PS4 and Steam fans, the Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo is expected to launch at closer to 1pm ET, on March 19. If this translates to a straight time conversion for gamers in the UK, that will mean a 4am GMT launch on Thursday on Xbox One, followed by 5pm GMT, for PS4 and Steam. But based on how other launches have shaped up in the past, there could be some wiggle room for access to go live earlier, or later, depending on region requirements. It will certainly be worth checking your chosen digital store after midnight tonight, just to double-check. Capcom has also confirmed that the new RE3 experience will not have a time limit and will allow gamers to play it as many times as they wish. While the new Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo will be going live this week, the new Resistance multiplayer mode won’t be playable.