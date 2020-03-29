Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo release time nears as download size confirmed

THE Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo is launching this week and the time of release is almost here for some PS4, Xbox One and Steam gamers.
Capcom is set to launch the exciting Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo worldwide on PS4, Xbox One and Steam, on March 19, 2020. We also have new information for when the RE3 Demo download will be made available to fans in certain regions. From what has been shared so far, the new Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo is already available to download in New Zealand.
The PlayStation Store page is now live for the region and this includes full details on how much room you will need to install it.
According to the RE3 Demo page, you will need over 8GB of space for the RE3 Demo on PS4.
So if anyone can be bothered to switch regions, you may be able to start playing the new experience early.
However, for everyone else, waiting just a few more hours should pay off with access to the free trial.
According to information shared by Capcom before launch, the Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo release time has been set for midnight ET on Thursday, March 19.
This is reportedly only for Xbox One gamers, with everyone else having to wait longer for access to the trial.
For PS4 and Steam fans, the Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo is expected to launch at closer to 1pm ET, on March 19.
If this translates to a straight time conversion for gamers in the UK, that will mean a 4am GMT launch on Thursday on Xbox One, followed by 5pm GMT, for PS4 and Steam.
But based on how other launches have shaped up in the past, there could be some wiggle room for access to go live earlier, or later, depending on region requirements.
It will certainly be worth checking your chosen digital store after midnight tonight, just to double-check.
Capcom has also confirmed that the new RE3 experience will not have a time limit and will allow gamers to play it as many times as they wish.
While the new Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo will be going live this week, the new Resistance multiplayer mode won’t be playable.
However, Capcom has confirmed that they have plans for an open beta before the end of the month, starting on March 27.
Capcom confirmed in a new statement this week: “Featuring a slice of the full game that launches on April 3rd, you’ll step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she attempts to make a desperate escape from Raccoon City as it rapidly descends into chaos.
“While there’s a bit more focus on action in Resident Evil 3 compared to last year’s Resident Evil 2, you won’t want to go in guns blazing – it may be a demo, but you’ll need to conserve your ammo and items if you want to stand a chance of surviving. We don’t want to spoil the fun of letting you all explore the demo on your own, so get ready for a quick trip to Raccoon City on March 19t
“That’s not all that we have though; an Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance will be kicking off on March 27th, providing everyone with a chance to try out this asymmetrical co-op horror game set in the Resident Evil universe.
“Take on the role of a Survivor as part of a team of four trying to escape from a twisted experiment designed to push them to their limits. If you’re feeling sinister, take control as a Mastermind, watching the Survivors progress through cameras as you attempt to thwart their escape by placing traps and creatures while manipulating the environment to your advantage.”