Resident Evil 3 Remake PS4 REVIEW: Capcom survival horror sequel has one MAJOR flaw

There’s something stopping the Resident Evil 3 Remake from being spoken about in the same breath as the original Resident Evil and its sequel.

Capcom’s latest blast from the past doesn’t quite hit the same heights as its forebears, but then again, neither did the original Nemesis on PSOne.

With exceptional sound design, impressive visuals and sky-high production values in general, Resident Evil 3 Remake is still an excellent experience that Resi fans will enjoy.

Its biggest problem is that it sometimes feels more like an action game than a survival horror one.

Take the Nemesis sequences, for example, which to my surprise are much different to the Mr. X sections from the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Instead of slowly stalking you throughout buildings with only the sound of its footsteps to guide you, the Nemesis set-pieces are much more bombastic.

The Nemesis monster is louder and more explosive, bursting through walls, floors and buildings in its pursuit of Jill Valentine.

Its appearance is typically followed by a chase sequence where you have to slow it down with bullets and bombs, or traditional boss battles where the only way to move forward is to pump it full of explosives.